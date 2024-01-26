A description of the universe 

January 26, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

Various Puranas describe the nature of the universe. Thenthiruperai Sri Aravindhalochanan Swamy said in a discourse that Bhuloka (the earth) consists of seven dweepas. They are jambu, plaksha, saalmali, kusa, krouncha, sakha and pushkara. Dweepa is a place surrounded by water. Our dwelling place is called Jambu Dweepa. It is surrounded by sea. Its area is about 10,000 yojanas. Each yojana is approximately 15 km.

There are six worlds above the earth. Bhuvar loka (surya mandalam); suvar Loka for the planets moon, venus, jupiter, saturn and saptha rishis. Mahar Loka (all maharshis); tapo loka for all thapasvis; jano loka and sathya loka — the abode of God of creations.

There are seven worlds below the earth. Athala (Bala – the son of Maya resides, and he acts with 96 miracles); vithala (Rudra Murthy and His consort); suthala (king Mahabali); dalathala (Maya — the architect of asuras); mahathala (snakes with singlehood); rasaathala (all devils and asuras); and pathaala Loka (snakes with many hoods). Deep down, the pathaala loka is called hell or naraka loka. There are 21 types of hell. All these put together are called one andam or an ellipse. There are thousands of andams (andaanaam sahasraanaam sahasram ayuthanicha). Besides, there are worlds for fire, air, sky, etc.

Sri Vaikunta is up above all, and it is called Nithyavibhuthi — the abode of Lord Narayana, where people can ever enjoy divine bliss with no rebirths.