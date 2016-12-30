Sekkizhar records the many special occasions in the lives of the Nayanmars when their soulful hymns have brought about wonderful happenings. The glory of these hymns is that they transcend the level of word, sound and meaning to that of a powerful mantra capable of yielding even miraculous effects.

How is this possible, one may wonder. The answer lies in the fact that they were sung by devout realised souls who were selfless and compassionate by nature and hence were keen to alleviate the distress of the people, pointed out Sri Mu Sivachandran in a discourse. It is believed that even today the hymns can serve the same purpose that a Thirunavukkarasar or a Gnanasambandar achieved, provided one is able to replicate their emotional fervour and their unshakable faith in the grace of God. They had no selfish motives in life and nothing to gain in materialistic terms. They upheld the ideal of service to all.

For instance, when child Gnanasambandar arrives at Tiruchenkodu, it was the season of bitter cold and the people were stricken with fever and were shivering. He sees a way out of this difficult situation which he knows to be regular feature of that land as much as the effect of past deeds. But with tremendous faith in the grace of the Lord to whom humanity is always indebted, he prays for relief for the suffering people. He succeeds in persuading God to respond to his appeal. Sure enough, the people are cured of their fever. He advises people to pay obeisance to the Lord’s feet, which alone provide a shield against all sins and adversities, including one’s past karma. One should learn to be considerate, friendly and helpful towards all. By following this dictum, one gradually learns to accept both joy and sorrow with equanimity.