Spiritual experience

The Gopis of Brindavan exemplify total and selfless devotion to the Lord and have won the acclaim of the likes of Narada and Uddhava, reputed for their staunch devotion. They have the good fortune to live in close proximity to the Paramatma when He, out of His Saulabhya, mingles with them as a child. They experience His charm and beauty to their heart’s content.

In a discourse, Sri O.R. Devanathan drew attention to a prevailing belief regarding their antecedents. It is held that during Rama avatar, the rishis of Dandakaranya seek refuge in Rama for protection from the atrocities of the rakshasas. Rama vows to protect them and eliminates the rakshasas. When Khara-Dushana killings take place, Rama fights the 14,000 rakshasas single-handedly and returns victorious. The rishis on one side, and Sita and Lakshmana from another, welcome Rama with open admiration. At that moment, Rama seems to be the very embodiment of extraordinary grandeur, beauty and valour. Valmiki has heaped praises on Rama’s beautiful appearance and states that even the men folk are drawn by His handsome form. In this instance, Sita embraces Rama by way of congratulating Him. The rishis also wish to savour His physical closeness, but are unable to do so because they are rishis who have their mind and senses under control. Moreover Rama is bound by His Eka Patni Vrata. Rama grants that in His next incarnation as Krishna, their desire for closeness with His form would be fulfilled. They are born as the Gopis of Ayarpadi and their Krishna Anubhava confers a state of oneness with the Lord which even yogis in deep meditation find it hard to attain. Even their daily chores such as getting up early to worship the Lord, singing His Nama, etc, attain an ineffable spiritual quality.