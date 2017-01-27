Moderation is the key

Krishna describes a yogi as one who concentrates his mind on the Supreme Self, while remaining in solitude. He is also self-controlled, free from desires and longing for possessions. The technique of mental discipline on the lines of Patanjali’s yoga sutra is suggested, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopalan in a discourse. The purpose is to raise one’s consciousness from the ordinary level to a higher state of awareness of the Supreme. Yoga practice helps one to integrate the levels of consciousness in an individual.

Basically an individual has to exercise control and moderation on one’s physical and mental activities, for the mind and body are always involved in action of some sort or the other. For instance, one may sit still and refrain from work, but still the act of breathing takes place within him. Again, his mind is restless and shifts from thought waves of a varied nature with unimaginable speed and in an uncontrolled manner. Krishna’s first lesson is to make an individual understand the hectic activity of one’s mind and body that is constantly taking place within him and observe these in a detached manner. As an exercise in self discipline, this helps to recognise one’s shortcomings. One learns to be moderate in his food intake and physical activities and also tries to restrain his thought, word and deed and regulate his sleep and waking.

“Yoga is not for him who eats too much or abstains too much from eating. It is not for one who sleeps too much or keeps awake too much.” Sastras state that the type of food we eat influences our attitude and behaviour. Krishna advises caution and vigil as various types of food can trigger satva, rajas and tamas in people. The advice is to strive for moderation and avoid extremes in one’s daily activities.