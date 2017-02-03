From hatred to friendship

The Saivite saint Sundarar was so devoted to Lord Siva that the Lord did not hesitate to take a message from Sundarar to his wife Paravai Nachiyar. Sundarar was so close to Lord Siva that he was known as ‘Tambiran Thozhar’ — Lord Siva’s friend.

In the town of Perumangalam lived a devotee of Lord Siva called Eyarkon Kalikama Nayanar. He was the general of the Chola army. When he heard of how Sundarar had sent the Lord as an emissary to Paravai Nachiyar, he was appalled. Lord Siva’s feet are worshipped by everyone. How could these divine feet be made to walk on behalf of Sundarar, and that too to carry a message to Sundarar’s wife? How could a mortal command the master of all the worlds? The anger turned to hatred for Sundarar, said Malayaman in a discourse.

Sundarar knew of Kalikama Nayanar’s dislike for him. But Sundarar wanted to make friends with him. He also knew that this was possible only with the help of Lord Siva. So he prayed to Lord Siva. The Lord caused Kalikama Nayanar to suffer from a severe pain in the stomach. The Lord then appeared in Kalikama Nayanar’s dream and said: “If Sundarar arrives, then you will be rid of the pain.”

But Kalikama Nayanar felt death was preferable to meeting Sundarar. However, Sundarar did go to meet Kalikama Nayanar. Upset by Sundarar’s arrival, Kalikama Nayanar pulled out his sword and thrust it into his stomach and died. Aghast, Sundarar picked up the sword and was about to cut off his own head when the Lord appeared and brought Kalikama Nayanar back to life. When Kalikama Nayanar came to know that Sundarar had been about to give up his life for him, he was moved and embraced Sundarar.