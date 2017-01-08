Balaki and Ajathashatru

There was a person belonging to Gargya gotra called Balaki. He had studied only one branch of the Vedas and had not delved into the subject deeply. Yet, he sought out King Ajathashatru and tried to instruct him. Ajathashatru welcomed him and said, “I am glad you have thought it fit to instruct me. Usually everyone goes to offer such instruction to King Janaka, thinking he is the only one who qualifies to be taught and also because they think he alone is generous with gifts. I too am generous. I shall give you 10000 cows.” Balaki then began to speak of how he meditated upon Brahman. When Balaki spoke of the Sun, Ajathashatru said he meditated upon the Sun as resplendence. Then, as Balaki listed everything he meditated upon, Ajathashatru explained how he himself meditated upon it. Ajathashatru listed the benefits he had obtained through meditation, said M.K. Srinivasan in a discourse. Meditation upon Brahman as ether gives progeny, as air confers invincibility, as Agni confers irresistibility, as water confers comforts, as a reflection in the mirror gives brilliance, as the echo of walking confers longevity, as shadow confers the boon of choosing to die when one wants to, as the Brahman in the body confers a glorious body and sense organs. So everything that Balaki knew was already known to Ajathashatru.

At the end of Balaki’s narration and the observations from Ajathashatru, the king asked Balaki, “Is that all?” Balaki said this was all he knew. Ajathashatru said that knowing this did not mean one knew Brahman. Balaki then requested Ajathashatru to accept him as his pupil and teach him about Brahman. Ajathashatru was humble, despite being a king and despite being so knowledgeable, and he agreed to accept proud Balaki as his student.