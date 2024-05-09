16 qualities of Lord Rama

Ramanujacharya was the avatara of Adi Sesha, and this serpent is considered the embodiment of knowledge. And yet, Ramanujacharya spent a year studying Ramayana from his maternal uncle Thirumalai Nambi, to fully understand the tattvas in the Itihasa. Such is the nature of the tattvas in the Ramayana. These tattvas have to be explained by a scholarly Acharya, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that all things in this world are like gems joined to Him as if by a thread. If we read this verse in the context of the Ramayana, then we can say that the story of the Ramayana is the thread that holds together the tattvas, which are the gems. When Narada went to meet Valmiki, the latter gave a list of 16 qualities, and asked Narada who had all these qualities. Valmiki further added the condition that that person had to be present in the world at that time. Narada’s thoughts immediately went to Rama. Valmiki already knew about Rama, for Rama had first called on Valmiki, before proceeding to sage Bharadwaja’s ashram. But he wanted to hear the sagacious sage Narada speak of Lord Rama’s qualities.

Narada was known as a tapasvi, one who was steeped in the study of the Vedas, and was also the most eloquent among rishis. Hence, Valmiki wanted to hear sage Narada speak of Lord Rama and to affirm to the world the auspicious qualities of the Lord in this avatara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.