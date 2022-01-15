Expert play?

15 January 2022 16:26 IST

Today’s deal is from an all-expert team match. Both East-West pairs bid to the cold six hearts and both North-South pairs judged well to sacrifice in six spades.

Six spades doubled has three obvious losers and the best East-West can do on this deal is to put 500 points in the bank. Accidents, however, can happen on the way to the bank.

North was “walking the dog” in the auction, trying to buy the contract at the lowest level possible. It almost worked, but West saved the day for East-West when he came alive and bid six hearts. North bid what he was always prepared to bid and West wound up on lead.

West knew that a heart lead was pointless and he was hoping to hold the lead after the first trick in case there was some obvious shift once he saw the dummy.

He made the “expert” lead of the king of diamonds! He was unable to hold the lead. East overtook the king with the ace perforce. East was reluctant to cash his ace of clubs as that might give away an important trick. There was no immediate danger in the diamond suit, as he “knew” that his partner held the queen. East shifted to a “safe” high heart and the roof fell in.

South shed one club from his hand, ruffing in dummy, and three more on the diamonds after drawing trumps. Making six!