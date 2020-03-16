Exhibition marks Krishnamurti’s 125th birth anniversary

Philosopher, thinker and writer Jiddu Krishnamurti spoke a great deal of words. They were ubiquitous in “The First Step is The Last Step”, the exhibition celebrating Krishnamurti’s 125th birth anniversary by the Krishnamurti Foundation India (KFI) at The Valley School in Kanakapura. His contemplations on life, death, education, fear were hung from trees, woven into installations, run across a staircase and reflected through subtle design elements.

At the entrance of the exhibition was a huge tree with suspended ropes holding placards. They had many of his famous quotes: Religion is the transformation and regeneration of man; Desire and thought have made man an instrument of violence, cruel human beings’; Can you end violence immediately, not take time over it? You do so only when you don’t run away from it, suppress it or indulge in it. That is, to remain with the feeling of violence and not introduce any other factor. How Krishnamurti would have reacted to the mind-numbing violence in the name of religion today, I thought to myself.

Bengaluru-based designer and dancer Miti Desai had conceptualised and designed the exhibition. It was divided into four parts:Voice, Study, Life and Teachings on education, fear, religion and violence. And the tree was The Voice. At Vasanta Vihar, the headquarters of KFI, in Chennai, Krishnamurti held his talks under the wild Badam tree.

That’s how Desai conceived the idea. “The Banyan tree was also significant in his life so I hung these ropes symbolising the tree. You sit under it and hear him talk. It’s very experiential. It recreates J Krishnamurti through his voice,” she explains. In the Chennai leg of the exhibition, the same wild Badam tree under which the philosopher sat and gave talks, became The Voice.

The exhibition drew its title “The First Step is The Last Step” from Krishnamurti’s conversation with Pupul Jayakar, cultural activist-writer and also his biographer. The phrase underlined the perception of the truth by an individual in that very moment. Next moment, a new perception will begin and end. “Visually in my mind, it created architectural shapes. I thought of squares and lines that don’t end.”

According to KFI: In the past, the focus of the Krishnamurti Foundation India has been the dissemination of Krishnamurti’s teachings through public talks, dialogues and retreats, video screenings and publication of books. After more than 3 decades of his departing, there has come into being a new generation of people who are perhaps not acquainted either with the teacher or his teachings. Therefore, it was felt that the foundation should endeavour to introduce and make available Krishnamurti’s vision of life to a new and wider audience who may find that these timeless teachings are also very contemporary and relevant to their personal lives.

Born in a Brahmanical household in Madanapalle, Jiddu Krishnamurti went on to become a thinker and spiritual leader who questioned caste, religion and much more. He became part of the Theosophical Society and adopted by Annie Besant. Krishnamurti was groomed to be the New World Teacher but in 1929 he broke away from the movement. He spent his life travelling across the world speaking on subjects like death, fear, education, religion, violence, relationships etc. The section of Life encapsulated Krishnamurti’s journey from his life till death, through his images and noting seminal events in his life.

It was not easy to put together an exhibition on a figure like him. While KFI curated the text, Desai was tasked with the visualisation. She says it was challenging. “I couldn’t be descriptive. I couldn’t use any symbols. He said there is no horizontal, no vertical and no dimensions. He spoke about the formless. He always spoke about fine intellectual engagement.”

She focused on creating an experiential exhibition that used a lot of materiality - ropes, bamboo, water, cloth and mirror. The various sections reflected the flow of non-linear thoughts. At the Valley School, the Voice welcomed the viewers and then encouraged them to seamlessly move to the sections of Life and Study. At the Study, the visitors could listen to 21 talks by Krishnamurti on headphones or the sculptural installations in the section of Teachings.

The chronology of his travels took the viewers to a long winding quote on Love that ran across a staircase which led them to his teachings on various subjects. In a corner, the subject of violence was evoked through criss-crossing threads with his words emblazoned on the wall, forming the background.

At the Rajghat Study Centre in Banaras, where the exhibition was first held, the empty wooden frame was hung capturing the Ganga which flows right beside the centre. Here Desai placed it in a way that it captured the lush green environs of the Kanakapura.