Even as a schoolgirl, Nakilin G. Shylla from Meghalaya knew she could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer

Even as a schoolgirl, Nakilin G. Shylla knew she could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here, on India’s eastern edge, in the land of the rolling white cloud, girls are treated in a fashion that is unknown to most of the country. Their education and careers are not mere accessories in the journey to that ultimate Indian destination: marriage. Nakilin G. Shylla is a good representative of this alternate reality, something that all of India should aspire to.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ Roop Rekha Verma: Old values in New India

“I always knew I would work. There was never any other thought,” says Shylla, a 42-year-old Khasi lawyer in Shillong and the newly-appointed secretary general of the bar association of the Meghalaya High Court.

Shylla and her ilk became a ‘better India’ story when the government recently revealed that Meghalaya has the highest number of female lawyers in the country. It’s the only State where women lawyers outnumber their male counterparts. As much as 60% of lawyers here are women against, for example, 8.75% in Uttar Pradesh. Workforce participation data shows that more women are employed here than in most parts of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not restricted in thought or movement,” says Shylla, whose colleagues call her Naki. “It’s only when we read the news and see matters pertaining to girls and women [elsewhere] that we realise we are blessed to be in this society.”

Here are things women in Meghalaya can take for granted: they won’t be ‘married off’ early; nobody will stop them from working after marriage; their families won’t be unhappy if their first-born is a daughter, in fact they might even celebrate.

Up close

“Growing up, the matrilineal system here meant equal opportunities and equal means to study. My parents, both doctors, emphasised that we should stand on our own feet. We were punished if we skipped homework or lied,” says Shylla, one of five siblings and four sisters. “We were accustomed to a life where both parents were working.” Two sisters became lawyers and two opted for a career in teaching.

To be sure, attitudes to women across the Northeast are not as regressive and cruel as they are in most of India. Equally, this does not mean that this is a feminist utopia. When she served for two terms on the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, Shylla saw the suffering of women up close. But it is unquestionable that some barriers are easier to break.

Even as a schoolgirl, Shylla knew she could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer. “My father practised mainly in the village and I saw first-hand that the poor really suffer. That prompted something in me. I wanted a career where I could help people too,” she says. As a lawyer, who often fights pro bono cases for less advantaged clients, she has realised that dream.

Her favourite author is a lawyer — John Grisham — and her favourite lawyers are Meenakshi Arora (for her work after the rape of Bhanwari Devi that resulted in the Vishaka Guidelines) and Indira Jaising, for her attitude.

Yet, data rarely reveals the full picture. Shylla, who says she has never been made to feel that she shouldn’t be in the law profession, may have had a starting-block advantage. But post-marriage and motherhood, the story of Meghalaya’s women converges with the Indian reality.

Cautious celebration

“Women who are successful in this career are very few. Registration numbers for female lawyers gives us one picture but not all of them come to court regularly, you’ll see only about 40%,” says Shylla. It’s the familiar story of women dropping out of the workforce because they must handle childcare responsibilities almost single-handedly. “It’s very encouraging to see young women lawyers going from one courtroom to the other, but the celebration should be cautious.”

Even successful lawyers such as Shylla, a mother of two children, aged nine and three, find it hard to juggle responsibilities. “As a first generation lawyer, I have no backup. If my babysitter says I’m not coming today, I have to inform the courts that I won’t be able to make it.” Her husband, a district judge in the Garo Hills, though very supportive, lives away from home.

“At work I feel that I’m not a good mother. At home I feel I’m not a good enough lawyer. That guilt is always there,” she says. Many women can likely identify with this sentiment. As an office bearer of the bar association, one of the first things she’s going to work on is to persuade colleagues to set up a creche within the court premises.

Priya Ramani is a journalist on the editorial board of Article 14. She is the co-founder of India Love Project.