Espen excellence

Norway’s Espen Lindqvist is considered one of the world’s best declarers. We have featured him in this space before. He was South in today’s deal. Declarer played low from dummy on the opening heart lead. East won with his king and shifted to the jack of diamonds, captured by dummy’s ace. Lindqvist led a spade to his ace and ran the nine of spades as West correctly refused to split his honors. A heart to dummy’s ace was followed by a low diamond, won by West with the queen. West, out of red cards, shifted to the jack of clubs, won by South with the king. Lindqvist cashed the queen of hearts and led a diamond to the king, leaving this position:

Lindqvist cashed dummy’s king of spades and continued with the 10 of spades. West won but had to give declarer the queen of clubs for his ninth trick. Beautifully played!