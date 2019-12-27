  • The Package

#EnoughAlready 2019

Face it, this was the year of social media fatigue and companies hard-selling all things ‘sustainable’.

We’ve had our fill of Insta-worthy holidays, Buddha bowls and fashion trends that have overstayed their welcome (it is time you kiss those animal prints and pin-up-inspired jeans goodbye).

What we’d like to see, instead, is more of the good tidings 2019 brought us: countries banning single-use plastics, dialogues on gender fluidity, the spotlight on mental health, and the changes sparked by the #MeToo movement.

From food to greenwashing, experts tell us what they’d like to see less of in the new decade.

