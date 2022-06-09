quiz Society

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on the art of medicine

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

quiz

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on the art of medicine

Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity: Hippocrates

quiz

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on the art of medicine

1/10

1. On June 12, 2012, researchers from The University of Nottingham announced the invention of a new porous material that has unique retention properties. Called NOTT-202, it has a unique honeycomb-like structural arrangement that allows it to trap a certain gas. This material will play a huge part in reducing emissions from fossil fuel processes. What dangerous gas does NOTT-202 capture selectively?

Answer :

Carbon dioxide

quiz

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on the art of medicine

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
medicine
science (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 10:31:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/society/easy-like-sunday-morning/article65503054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY