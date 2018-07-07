Easy like Sunday morning

Every answer in today’s quiz is a clue to the next one.

1. In a January 1994 interview with Premiere magazine, X mentioned that he had worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them. Following this, a lengthy newsgroup thread headed ‘X is the Center of the Universe’ appeared. A concept grew which posits that X and any actor can be connected by a finite number of links. This was an extrapolation of the idea that all living things on Earth can be connected to each other in a certain number of steps or less. What is the concept and who is this prolific actor whose birthday is on July 8?

2. The origin of this phrase is supposed to be based on the story of a local couple who, in 1104, impressed the Priory of Little Dunmow, England, with their marital devotion to the point that he awarded them a flitch (a cut of meat). The continuing ritual of couples showing their devotion and winning the prize is well authenticated. Although it sounds like an order from a mother to a son who is going to the grocery store, it refers to the act of earning a living. What phrase is this?

3. In the Bible, in the Book of Matthew, Jesus appears to be warning his disciples to preach only before receptive audiences and not waste good things on people who will not appreciate them. He says, “...neither cast your ____ before ____, lest they trample them under their feet.” This has become a popular phrase and, as of 2002, the title of an extremely punny and funny comic strip by Stephan Pastis. What is the phrase?

4. This phone used a translucent trackball which facilitates horizontal and vertical scrolling, instead of the traditional scroll wheel. Due to its colour and distinctive shape the trackball gives its name to the device as well. The company that makes it was earlier known as Research In Motion but changed its name to that of an edible fruit from the Rosaceae family. What name is given to this range of phones?

5. The phone from the previous question was the first one to have a modified keyboard layout of letters bunched up in twos and not the full keyboard as most phones used to. This keyboard layout became the standard in the late 1800s when a union of typewriter manufacturers adopted it as default design. The name comes from the placement of letters in the layout. What is this layout known as?

6. ‘Majuscule’ is the counterpart to ‘minuscule’ and it was used to refer to a certain type of letters. When movable type printing became the norm, individual pieces of metal type were kept in boxes called X. The smaller letters, which were used most often, were kept in the lower portion (was easier to reach). The majuscule letters which were used less frequently were kept separately in the portion above. What term that we use now comes from this, and what letters does it refer to?

7. Movable type required letters to be cast using molten metal alloys which usually comprised Lead, Tin and Antimony. These were cast in moulds to create each character for the press. What term, which comes from the Latin word ‘fundere’, do we get from this? Also name a preparation into which you can dip bread, vegetables and meat, whose origins are from the same Latin word.

8. Up until very recently it was thought that this characteristic of a particular type of cheese came from bacteria that form during the ageing process. The theory was that the bacteria produced carbon dioxide which forms bubbles which eventually pop. Recently it was discovered that it was due to tiny particles of hay which cause weakness in the curd allowing gases to form. What feature is this and what cheese is this a characteristic of?

9. This word means ‘having a space’ or ‘not solid’. It comes from the old English word ‘holh’ which is the same word from which we get the characteristic asked about in the previous question. It can also be used to signify that something has no significance, as in “the result was a ___ victory.” What word is this?

10. X is a 2000 Science Fiction horror film about a scientist who develops a serum which can make a subject invisible. He uses himself as a test subject and turns invisible. What initially seems to be a prank soon gets out of hand. The name of the film follows the usual system of naming superhero films and incorporates the characteristic from the answer to the previous question. What is the name of the film and who plays the titular role in it (and hence rounding off this quiz)?

Answers

1. Six Degrees of Separation, Kevin Bacon

2. ‘Bring home the Bacon’

3. Pearls before Swine

4. BlackBerry Pearl

5. QWERTY

6. Capital letters and ‘Upper Case’

7. Font & Cheese Fondue

8. Holes in Swiss Cheese

9. Hollow

10. Hollow Man, Kevin Bacon

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley