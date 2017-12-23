Easy like Sunday morning

1. This is usually perceived as a shortcut method for denoting a particular term. The actual origin of this usage is that it is an abbreviation of the Greek name of Christ, Χριστός, which starts with the Greek letter Chi. There are documents dating back to 1100 AD which have this abbreviation, which is popular on social media now. What is this abbreviation?

2. Reindeer are types of deer which are found in the cold regions. The species has a rare trait : both males and females have antlers. Male reindeer use their antlers to compete with each other during the mating season and lose the antlers in autumn. They only get new antlers the following summer. Female reindeer though, retain their antlers throughout winter and the following year until they calve. How would this fact upset a now-popular Christmas tradition?

3. This term has two origin stories. One is that it is from a 14th century French word, which means ‘to dance in joy in a ring.’ The other is that it derives from the Greek khoraules, which refers to the ‘flute-player’ who accompanies dancers. What word is this, which now brings to mind a late night visit from a (hopefully) talented group of people?

4. The Boswellia tree is found throughout Africa and tropical Asia. India has one of the highest number of species of this tree. In response to any injury, these plants secrete an organic compound mainly made of terpenes that acts as a bandage and also as an antiseptic against pathogens. This compound has been manually harvested for more than 5000 years, and in Latin its name is Olibanum. This, along with another natural gum which is produced by the thorny Commiphora tree, sees a sudden spike in Google searches during the Christmas season. How do we better know these two plant products?

5. This word, which is seen only during this season, and mostly in cards or songs, is derived from an ancient Norse word jól, which was their 12-day festival at this time. In English it became ‘geol’, which was even used to refer to the two months — December (which was called ‘ǽrra geóla’-before geola) and January (‘æftera geóla’-after geola). What word has ‘geol’ become now?

6. Prussia was a historical German state, which existed from 1525 to 1947. This once powerful empire was shaped by the legacy of the Teutonic Knights. The Latin term, Prussia, comes from the same word, which also gave rise to a type of Fir tree that is the archetypal Christmas tree. It is no coincidence that the area that Prussia covered also provided the largest number of such trees. What tree is this?

7. Song Hits from Holiday Inn is an album by Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby that was released in July 1942 (nowhere near Christmas). It had 12 songs spread over six vinyl records. Disc 6, Side A had a song sung by Crosby, which went on to become the world’s best-selling single with an estimated sale of more than 100 million copies worldwide and a further 50 million copies sold of cover versions of the song. What iconic Guinness-record holding song is this, which describes an idyllic holiday season?

8. A ‘nova’ is an astronomical event which causes a sudden appearance of what seems to be a new star in the sky. It usually involves an interaction between two stars. Chinese and Korean astronomers noted the appearance of a nova bordering the constellations, Capricorn and Aquarius, during the spring of 5 BC. In 6 BC, there was a rare ‘triple conjecture’ when Mars, Jupiter and Saturn grouped together in the sky in the constellation of Pisces. What could these two astronomical events try to explain in the context of Christmas? (See pic)

9. This is a form of live theatre, mainly for children, which involves music, topical jokes, cross-dressing actors, anthropomorphic animals, slapstick comedy and is based on a fairy tale or some story from popular culture. It has been in production in Britain since the 1800s and, for the last few decades, in India as well. Chennai in particular has been hosting these quite regularly every December, with the QM himself having been cast as James Bond once onstage. What is this form of entertainment, which gets its name from the Greek word for ‘Imitator of all’?

10. Philip Van Doren wrote a short story called ‘The Greatest Gift’ about George, who is contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve and meets an unkempt stranger’ who grants his wish of ‘never having been born.’ George returns home and realises that he doesn’t exist and his friends and family have all gone different ways because of his absence. Realising the important role he played in their lives, he returns to the stranger who tells him that the greatest gift is life itself. What movie was this made into, which performed poorly at the box office at the time, but is now considered to be one of the most critically acclaimed films ever made and has become associated with Christmas?

Answers

1. X’mas

2. Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, should be a ‘she’ and be depicted without antlers.

3. Carols

4. Frankincense and Myrrh

5. Yule, as in ‘Yuletide greetings’

6. Spruce

7. I’m dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’

8. The Star of Bethlehem that guided the Three Wise Men

9. Pantomime

10. It’s a Wonderful Life

