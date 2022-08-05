Society

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?

1/10

1. Born on August 7, 1903, Louis Leakey was a Kenyan-English palaeontologist who played a vital role in showing that humans evolved in Africa. His legacy was further strengthened by his mentoring three female researchers, Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Birutė Galdikas. Their studies on a certain family of animals were instrumental in us understanding evolution. Called Hominoidea, how better do we know these animals?

Answer :

Apes

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2022 1:15:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/easy-like-sunday-morning-quiz/article65710279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR