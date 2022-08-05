Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?
1/10
1. Born on August 7, 1903, Louis Leakey was a Kenyan-English palaeontologist who played a vital role in showing that humans evolved in Africa. His legacy was further strengthened by his mentoring three female researchers, Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Birutė Galdikas. Their studies on a certain family of animals were instrumental in us understanding evolution. Called Hominoidea, how better do we know these animals?
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.