Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 7 ever given us?

3. Born on August 7, 1932, Abebe Bikila was an Ethiopian athlete who won Africa’s first ever Olympic gold medal in 1960. He subsequently went on to win gold at the next Olympics as well, and set a world record. His 1960 achievement was even more remarkable, considering he did the whole event barefoot. After him, the event became dominated by athletes from East Africa. What event is this, which is usually the last athletic event?