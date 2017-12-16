Easy like Sunday morning quiz

1. What two words make up ‘affluenza,’ which is ‘the guilt or lack of motivation experienced by people who have made or inherited large amounts of money?’

2. What two words make up ‘docusoap’, which is ‘a hybrid drama that follows the lives of real people over a given period of time?’

3. What two words make up ‘faction,’ which is ‘a story, speech or novel that contains historical and real-life facts combined with invented information?’

4. What two words make up ‘modem,’ which is ‘an electronic device that makes possible the transmission of data between the digital data of a computer and the analogue signal of a telephone line?’

5. What two words make up ‘stagflation,’ which is ‘persistent increase in prices, fall in the purchasing value of money and unemployment accompanied by no change in demand?’

6. What two words make up ‘anticipointment,’ which is ‘the feeling of letdown one experiences when hype gives way to reality?’

7. What two words make up ‘Nintendinitis,’ which is ‘a condition caused by playing too many video games and is classified as a form of repetitive strain injury?’

8. What two words make up ‘Pixel,’ which is ‘a minute area of illumination on a display screen?’ (See picture above)

9. What two words make up ‘Twant,’ which is ‘a long angry tirade made up of multiple parts on a particular social media platform?’

10. What three words make up ‘sporf,’ which is a hybrid form of cutlery?

Answers

1. Affluence + Influenza

2. Documentary + Soap Opera

3. Fact + Fiction

4. Modulation + Demodulation

5. Stagnant + Inflation

6. Anticipation + Disappointment

7. Nintendo + Tendinitis

8. Picture (pix) + Element

9. Twitter + Rant

10. Spoon + Fork + Knife

A molecular biologist from Madurai, Berty Ashley enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley