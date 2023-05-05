Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

May 05, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

1. On this day in 1638, Cornelis Goyer takes possession of a sparsely inhabited island atoll in the Indian Ocean. Formed by the lava spewed out by underwater volcanoes nine million years ago, it is a relatively new country. Known for its white beaches and blue waters, it is a popular tourist destination. Which country is this which unfortunately might disappear under the waves if sea levels increase?

2. This day in 1824 was the world premiere of one of the greatest pieces of music ever composed. Known as Symphony No.9, it was the first example of a major composer using voices in a symphony. The text was later adapted into a poem fittingly called ‘Ode to Joy’. Thankfully the composer could hear the music, although in just three years he lost his ability to hear completely. Who was this genius composer?

3. Born this day in 1840, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was one of Russia’s greatest composers. His well known work is a ballet about a princess who is turned into a bird by an evil sorcerer’s curse. Although it was his first ballet, it is also one of the toughest to perform. What is the name of this piece of work that even has a Barbie version?

4. Born this day in 1861, this author and poet was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. He used the prize money to start a school in Santiniketan that produced another Nobel laureate. He can also take claim to be the only person to be directly responsible for the existence of the national anthems of three countries. Who was this gentleman and which three countries are these?

5. On this day in 1867, a Swedish chemist obtained the first of three patents he would eventually get for his invention. It was a safer and easier means of harnessing the explosive power of nitroglycerin. The money he made from those patens was eventually put to good use as capital to set up a system of awards. Who was this person?

6. Born this day in 1919, Eva Perón was an actress who eventually became 25th First Lady of her country. She enacted a number of reforms and policies to the benefit of those in the lower economic class and helped bring about the passage of women’s right to vote. In which country is she revered as ‘Evita’?

7. On this day in 1934, the then world’s largest specimen of a certain gemstone was found at Palawan, Philippines. Weighing an astonishing 6.4 kg, it was one of the world’s most valuables of all time. Made of an organic-inorganic composite known as nacre, this is the only gemstone made by a living creature. What gemstone is this?

8. On this day in 1946, the company Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation was founded by two engineers. One of their first products was Japan’s first tape recorder. They later changed the name to a word which had its roots in the latin words for sonic and sound. This company, which eventually became the largest video game console company, is the largest video game publisher in the world. What company is this and what is the name of their gaming console?

9. On this day in 1952, English electronics engineer Geoffrey Dummer first published his concept which had the line — ‘it now seems possible to envisage electronic equipment in a solid block with no connecting wires. The concept formed the basis for all modern computers. Mostly referred to by just two letters, what was Dummer’s paper about?

10. On this day in 2003, this English Premier League team beat Southampton, 6-1 at Highbury to start their amazing EPL record 49-game unbeaten streak. When it eventually ended on October 24, 2004, with a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, it encompassed the entire 2003-04 campaign. This makes them the one and only team to go through a Premier League season unbeaten. What team is this?

Answers

1. Mauritius

2. Beethoven

3. Swan Lake

4. Rabindranath Tagore — India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

5. Alfred Nobel

6. Argentina

7. Pearl

8. Sony, Playstation

9. IC (Integrated Circuits)

10. Arsenal

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley