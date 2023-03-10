A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1 / 10 | On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began the Salt Satyagraha where he led his followers 387 kms to the sea to protest the British monopoly on salt in India. Inspired by this, many households started making their own salt at home, which unfortunately led to a deficiency of a certain element in their food. This led to an outbreak of goiter in those areas. Which element was this?

Answer : Iodine

2 / 10 | Many cities in Canada sprayed millions of tonnes of salt water on their roads at a certain time of the year. Research proved that this was harmful to the environment, and even caused corrosion of bridges and roads. Recently, it has been shown that beetroot juice can be used instead. Why?

Answer : To prevent ice buildup

3 / 10 | These fruits are usually picked from the tree in an unripe condition, when they are green. They are then packed in cans and treated with iron salt which oxidised them to turn black. This made them more palatable as before treatment they were bitter. What fruits are these?

Answer : Olives

4 / 10 | In 1853, chef George Crum at a resort in New York was fed up with a diner who kept complaining that his fried items were too thick and not salty. So in a fit of anger he made them as thin as possible, deep fried and sprinkled salt on them. The customer loved it, and it soon became an item on the menu. What had Crum invented?

Answer : Potato Chips

5 / 10 | An ancient Roman recipe supposedly has an antidote that protects against all poisons. One has to take two dried walnuts, two figs, 20 leaves of rue, and pound them all together with a grain of salt. If taken after fasting this was supposed to protect against all poisons. What idiom do we get from this which means 'to not completely believe something you are told'?

Answer : Take something with a grain of salt

6 / 10 | This widely available solution has nine grams of salt per litre (0.9%). It is referred to as 'physiologically normal'. Some also include D5W, which is dextrose (a form of sugar). Although it only takes about half a dollar to produce, it is usually 100 times as expensive when eventually billed. What item is this?

Answer : Saline for IV in hospitals

7 / 10 | In 1911, the Morton Salt Company began adding magnesium carbonate to their salt. This led to their product not undergoing a certain change under damp conditions which all other types of salt underwent. What did their addition stop the salt from becoming which led to their fantastic tagline 'When it rains, it pours'?

Answer : It stopped the salt from caking, so it could be poured easily even in damn conditions.

8 / 10 | The Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat, stretching nearly 10,000 sq.km. in Bolivia. After a short rainfall it undergoes a certain transformation making it the largest of its kind in the world. What does it become?

Answer : World's largest mirror

9 / 10 | Harad (Terminalia chebula) is a herb native to India that helps with intestinal health and works great for constipation and weight loss. By mixing the plant's seeds with salt water and left to evaporate, a certain type of salt is made which stimulates bile production in the liver and helps control heartburn. What is this salt known as?

Answer : Black Salt (kala namak)