Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

March 10, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
The Salar de Uyuni serves as the major transport route across the Bolivian Altiplano.
1 / 10 | On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began the Salt Satyagraha where he led his followers 387 kms to the sea to protest the British monopoly on salt in India. Inspired by this, many households started making their own salt at home, which unfortunately led to a deficiency of a certain element in their food. This led to an outbreak of goiter in those areas. Which element was this?
Answer : Iodine
