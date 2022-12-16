Easy like Sunday morning

December 16, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated December 15, 2022 04:35 pm IST

1. Born on this day in 1863, Franz Ferdinand was heir to the Austro-Hungarian empire. On June 28, 1914, a hand grenade meant for him, missed and injured some bystanders. When he went to visit them, a 19-year-old shot him. This led to what event that shaped global history?

2. Born on December 18, 1878, Ioseb Jughasvili was a Georgian-Russian who oversaw the Allied victory against Nazi Germany. Born into poverty, he initially studied to be a priest. He eventually became leader of the Soviet Union and established a totalitarian rule. By what name, which means ‘Man of the Steel Hand’, do we know Ioseb better?

3. Born today in 1943, Keith Richards learnt to play guitar against the wishes of his father. On the way to school he met Mick Jagger who was carrying two records by Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry. They soon went on to start one of the most successful bands of all time, co-writing 14 of the 500 greatest rock & roll songs. What band did they start, which is still touring?

4. Born today in 1946, this gentleman’s first tryst with his field was at age 12 when he made a home movie of a train wreck using his toy trains. Next year he made a 40-minute war film with his classmates, which won a competition. As of 2022 his movies have earned more than 10 billion at the box office. Who is this person who is regarded as the most successful director of all time?

5. Born today on 1963, this American actor originally majored in journalism and worked as a limousine driver. After playing multiple roles in TV series, his role as a small-time criminal in Thelma & Louise earned him recognition. Who is this leading man who was the first to be voted ‘sexiest man alive’ twice?

6. Born this day in 1964, Steven James Anderson initially started out as a linebacker with a full football scholarship. After a knee injury he quit his classes just 17 hours before graduation to become a professional wrestler. Originally known as ‘The Ringmaster’, he got his now famous nickname when his wife pointed out that his hot tea had become ‘X’. Who is this iconic wrestler?

7. Born this day on 1971, this woman became the first Spaniard, male or female, to be ranked No. 1 in tennis. Known as the ‘Barcelona Bumblebee’, in 1989, she beat Steffi Graff to become the youngest-ever winner of the French Open. Who is this player who led Spain to four Olympic medals?

8. Born this day in 1980 this singer-songwriter and actress became known for her powerful voice after performing the American National Anthem at the 1992 Stanley Cup Finals. She then joined Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club. Who is this singer whose songs frequently call out domestic violence and sexism?

9. Born today on 2001 this singer’s name was ‘Pirate’ because her elder brother Phineas kept calling her that. In 2015, they composed a song for her dance teacher and uploaded it to soundcloud. In a few days it had 100,000 listens and inspired her to become a full-time musician. Who is this singer who became the youngest artist to win all the top Grammy awards in the same year?

10. December 18 is celebrated as ‘National Day’ or ‘Founder’s Day’ in this country to celebrate its unification in 1878. Apart from its usual fireworks and parade, this year a record 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the country’s celebrations. Which country is this, and what else is happening here today?

Answers

1. World War I

2. Joseph ‘Stalin’

3. Rolling Stones

4. Steven Spielberg

5. Brad Pitt

6. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

7. Arantxa Sánchez Vicario

8. Christina Aguilera

9. Billie Eilish

10. Qatar, FIFA World Cup Final

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley