Is booking a cab easier than hailing an auto rickshaw in Chennai?

My apprehension about auto rickshaws may or may not have to do with my first ride in Chennai. A nervous 17-year-old out alone for the first time in a big city, I met a particularly grumpy driver, who muttering and cursing at me for not knowing the difference between Tambaram and Tambaram Sanatorium, overcharged me by 200 bucks, and I’m embarrassed to admit it now, reduced me to tears.

What Uber, Ola and other ride sharing apps have done is to give some of the power back into my hands. I have a voice now. If I’m mistreated, I can complain; I can choose whom to take my business to. No more waiting on the streets at the mercy of passing autos and their whims. Be it early morning trips to the beach, or a responsible ride back home at 2 am. On the other hand, the drivers too have more opportunities.

Inside a cab, it’s the best of both worlds: you can enjoy the sights of the city — the sun streaking the sky pink — while in a protected cocoon against the harsher elements of Nature. Romanticism is fine, but do you really want to be smelling eau de Buckingham Canal?

Since that first auto ride, much has changed. I have met kinder people, more representative of Chennai: a young cab driver with dreams of becoming a graphic designer, a co-passenger in a shared ride who was kind enough to lend me ₹30 when I had no change, despite knowing he may never meet me again. As I learnt to love the city, it shifted shape, smoothing its edges to make space for one more immigrant: Me.

Cab drivers taught Sweta Akundi her first Tamil phrase: Oru nimisham, vandhutiruken.

From the slushy Kasimedu market to the posh portico of the Taj Coromandel (okay, just outside the gate), the trusty autos of Chennai have taken me literally everywhere.

My association with them began during my college days. On my first solo ride, I giggled all the way home because I was amused by the putt-putt sound they made. See, it’s great for laughter therapy. Twelve years later, a few days before the floods, I landed at the Chennai airport, late night, amidst heavy downpour. To my horror, there were no cabs (or call taxis, or an airport taxi even). Guess who came to my rescue like a noisy knight in shining yellow armour? An auto. Yes, the driver charged me an arm and a leg for it but he also got me home, doubling up as my personal DJ, while braving semi-flooded streets.

Though it is also true that my usually blow-dried hair goes for a toss in an auto, at least I don’t have to put up with the smell of sweat accumulated over months, in addition to the smell of strong agarbatti or jasmine in an AC cab. Autos are the reason I can abuse like a pro in Tamil. On many occasions I’ve heard drivers throw around profanities — at fellow drivers — and it’s always flowed like raw poetry.

Having to haggle is a common complaint; but when one is in a hurry why wait 10 minutes for an Uber that’s completing a trip nearby? And why pay ridiculous surge prices for short distances? When all you need to do is stick your hand out, hail this black and yellow fellow and get whizzed away to the next destination.

Priyadarshini Paitandy’s snorts are louder than an auto rickshaw’s putt putt.

(In this column, we pit two Chennai icons against each other)