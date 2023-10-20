Durga Puja pandals in Visakhapatnam come alive with cultural programmes

October 20, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Durga Puja, a celebration of Bengali culture, art and creativity, is here in all its glory and the probashi (Bengalis living outside Bengal) communities of Visakhapatnam are bringing the essence of the festival to their adopted homes.

Although a minuscule manifestation of the spectacular celebrations in Kolkata, the puja pandals in Visakhapatnam have come alive with the sound of dhaak (drums), the fragrance of incense and colourful decorations. The city hosts many Durga Puja pandals where Bengali communities hold the tradition together.

Soulful tunes of Rabindra sangeet floats in the air at Beach Road where Utsab Cultural Association heralds the celebrations with their musical programme, Probhati, on Panchami morning. Dressed in the traditional weaves of Bengal, the women along with other members of the association are at AMCOSA Hall at Maharanipeta with a host of cultural activities.

Food is an intrinsic part of the celebrations. Ananda mela is one such tradition, which is considered the first get-together of the community during the festival. Filled with traditional Bengali delicacies, the community members share their family specialties on Panchami evening (Thursday) before the puja rituals begin. “Every year we wait to gather at ananda mela where the women present their culinary skills with home-cooked food at the stalls. Last year, I had prepared mangsho porotha (meat and paratha) along with another association member and it was a great hit. The joy is in the preparation and presentation which begins a day ahead,” says Barnali Basu, a member of Utsab. Ananda mela has around eight stalls and the food on offer can be anything the Bengalis love – chops, malpua, pathishapta, cutlets, basanti pulao (fragrant rice), chholar dal (chana lentil) and rolls. Utsab will conduct cultural programmes every evening from Sashti to Navami, which is a day before the final day of Durga Puja.

Waltair Kalibari’s Durga Puja celebrations are inclusive, welcoming people from diverse cultural backgrounds, ever since it began decades ago. One of the oldest puja celebrations of Visakhapatnam, the Sarbojanin and East Coast Railway Durga Puja Committee kick-started the festivities with a cultural performance by differently-abled children of an orphanage in a show that was choreographed by Parnaa Mukherjee.

“Every year we have nearly 8,000 people from different communities who come for our bhog prasad which is offered on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami,” says Biswanath Burman of Sarbojanin and East Coast Railway Durga Puja Committee. For Biswanath, who moved to the city many decades ago from his hometown Sodpur in West Bengal, Durga Puja at Waltair Kalibari symbolises a sense of rootedness to Bengali culture. “This is the 63rd year of celebrations here; every year we get together as a family with more than 400 members from the Bengali community to witness the grandeur of the festival. The Durga Puja of Waltair Kali Bari has transformed into an emblem of cultural preservation and celebration for the Probashi Bengali families,” he adds. He along with his wife have been preparing to present a sruti natok (a form of audio drama) adopted from a Bengali comedy play Saat Taka Baro Ana that showcases the changing dynamics in a Bengali family keeping food as a central theme.

Oldest puja

Visakhapatnam’s oldest Durga Puja celebration is said to have originated at One Town in 1932. What started as a small puja with a handful of Bengali families in a lane at the oldest part of the city has today entered its 94th year celebrated by the One Town Bengali Association (Thompson Street). The Durga Puja pandal draws scores of visitors. This year, the celebrations are being held at a new location at Rani Chandramani Function Hall, Sree Seetaramachandra Swamivari Devastahanam at Jagadamba Junction. “We are bringing a new concept with a cultural programme called Tumi Robe Nirobe on Navami evening. This will be a musical programme in remembrance of the people from the Bengali community of Visakhapatnam who established the first Bengali association of the city and many other prominent names of the community. It will be an audio-visual presentation,” says Rabindra Karmakar of One Town Bengali Association.

At Ukkunagaram Kalibaru Complex where the 40th Sharodiya Durgotsav is being celebrated, the highlight is the pandal decoration. This is done by the women and girls of a group called Sajabo Jatane with hand-painted Bengali motifs, decorated with haatpakha (hand fan), shora (a piece of art) and kulo (winnowing fan).

The festivities began with a story-writing competition for school students and a cultural programme on Mahalaya (the beginning of Devipaksha). A Bengali drama Golper Sesh based on a short story by Satyajit Ray was also staged and the 30th edition of the Bengali literary magazine from Visakhapatnam, Katha, was launched. “This year’s Sharad edition of Katha has 18 poems, essays, travelogues, memoirs and 10 stories,” says the magazine editor Anindya Paul. Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 20 to 24 at the Ukkunagaram Kalibari premises.

