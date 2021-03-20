At the end of a wild competitive auction, South, who was one of the world’ s great players, had to decide whether to defend the opponents’ slam or sacrifice in six spades. He chose to “take out insurance” and took the save.

West accurately led a heart – the contract might have made on any other lead. East won the first three heart tricks and continued with a fourth round of hearts. South ruffed with the queen of spades, ruffed a club in dummy, and led a spade to his jack. When that held the trick, he ruffed his last club in dummy and led a spade to the king and ace. A winning diamond finesse let him escape for down two.

This might have been a good result except for one thing. The opponents’ slam had no play! They were off two cashing aces. How could South have known to defend on this deal? He couldn’t, but there is a good rule of thumb. When the opponents have a careful auction to slam, they are probably on solid ground and you should consider a sacrifice. Should they leap to slam, or get pushed there, perhaps against their will, they are always guessing, at least a little bit. Don’t “bless the guess” by taking a sacrifice. You will often have a fair chance on defence.