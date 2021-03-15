This seniors well-being network proves life begins at 60

HYDERABAD:

15 March 2021 16:02 IST

DOBARA, a seniors’ initiative based in Hyderabad is helping the elderly engage and enrich their lives post retirement

Hyderabad-based septuagenarian Sukanya Baba hasn’t forgotten what happened in March 2020; she remembers feeling anxious, stuck and lonely when the pandemic outbreak resulted in a national lockdown. But in a month’s time, Sukanya found a way to stay connected with the outside world.

Helping her build a virtual bridge of connectivity, and even make new friends, was DOBARA virtual meet-up programme. “We shared views, exchanged ideas and made new friends. It would not have been possible during normal times. This constant communication and engaging in new activities opened up my world, eased my anxiety and gave emotional support,” Sukanya says, adding “I felt as if there was always somebody with me.”

Mateen Ansari | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Seniors who feel that it is hard to make friends at an advanced age are surprised by the manner in which such virtual meets help dispel the notion. Says 70-year-old Mateen Ansari, founder of Hyderabad-based DOBARA, “It was my daughter who suggested the name; it means ‘once again’.”

DOBARA is a seniors wellbeing community started seven years ago by Mateen — who is a yoga instructor and social gerontologist, and Manish Rai (who is no longer a part of DOBARA), with an aim to relieve people from the stress of growing old, alone.

Changing mindsets

Mateen was inspired to start the platform after watching seniors in the US, who she says exhibit a more spirited lifestyle. Mateen recalls visiting old age homes and fitness centres. “In India, people over 60 feel like life is over. I wanted to change the ‘I have retired, so I have nothing to do’ mentality,” she says.

What started as a small social initiative has grown into a platform for the elderly to tap into their knowledge, experience and skills. The group’s oldest member is 99-year-old Shakuntala Patnaik who even uses a smartphone! “DOBARA has been constantly growing and adapting to create a platform for members to build a community, find a hobby, develop a passion or help someone with their skill set to enjoy longevity following the concepts of ikigai, neuroscience and gerontology,” says Mateen, adding that this process encourages seniors to thrive post retirement and “continue to be assets who give back to society”.

Though the pandemic forced the community into silence, thanks to having members of all age groups — including “loud, bubbly youngsters and active adults”, as Mateen puts it — the suffering wasn’t for long. “Our visits to old age homes (before the pandemic) helped members, especially the young, to realise that seniors are not looking for material donations. They want emotional support, self esteem and appreciation,” says Mateen. The group’s youngest members made it a point to connect over phone with the seniors.

(File picture) DOBARA members during an outing | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

That was when Sameen, Mateen’s daughter who lives in The Netherlands, suggested a virtual network. Soon, the regular activities shifted online. With more than 200 members from across the world and different time zones, their WhatsApp group is active 24/7. Says Sameen, who is also DOBARA’s creative director and virtual wellbeing co-ordinator, “The goal was to have something meaningful, inclusive and accessible that eases anxiety and distracts them (seniors) from the pandemic. We had to ensure that nobody went to a dark place or felt isolated and lonely.”

So, who can join as members? “Anyone with a little empathy and concern to spread cheer among others can be a member,” Mateen adds.

Check out DOBARA on Instagram @dobaraonline