November 10, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Centuries before he became a political icon of Hindutva, Ram was, and continues to be regarded by millions, as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ — one who always upholds dharma. Dharma, for Ram, was not about defeating Ravan, the enemy outside, but killing the ego, the Ravan within.

“This Ram,” as noted mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik puts it in The Book of Ram, “cannot be fettered to a particular period or place”. When this Ram reigns, a rajya is founded on harmony and justice. Little wonder then that his return after 14 years in exile is welcomed by illuminating houses. “Diwali thus is a festival which can be celebrated by people of any religion or even no religion,” says America-born and New Delhi-based choreographer and Bharatanatyam exponent Justin McCarthy.

Indeed, for years, one has seen people living in majority community-dominated areas light candles or lamps on Diwali and children play with sparklers across the religious divide. There have been instances when well-meaning Hindus have placed candles and diyas at the doorstep of mosques without any objection from either community. It has been all about celebrating the light within.

McCarthy also celebrates Diwali by “lighting a few diyas and candles at home”. His everlasting memory of Diwali isn’t about meeting friends and relishing sweets but a train journey from Chennai to Delhi, which brought alive the spirit of the festival. “It was some 40 years ago. As the train passed by Mathura, I saw rows of houses close to the railway tracks aglow with diyas. Those days, there were no electric lights, which I do not like anyway. It was an unforgettable experience.”

Historian and Aligarh Muslim University professor Shireen Moosvi has her own Diwali memories, of childhood spent in the lanes of Lucknow. “We lived in a Muslim-dominated mohalla. There was only one non-Muslim family, that of a sunar [jeweller]. We used to buy diyas from the market and light them. Our house had many mehrabs [niches] to put them in. It was beautiful. We always wore new clothes bought by one of my uncles on Diwali. Those were simpler times, and we celebrated all festivals, Diwali, Holi and Eid, together,” says Moosvi. “I came to Aligarh, first as a student, then as a lecturer. Even today, my house is lit up with candles on Diwali though my neighbours criticise us. By their logic, we have become Hindus by simply lighting up our house. We take it in our stride.”

The 75-year-old recalls a time when, at a college function, she was called upon to perform an aarti on stage. “It was Tulsidas Jayanti. Begum Ali Zaheer was the chief guest. Our college president, a Hindu girl, had failed to turn up. So my friend Zubeida and I did the aarti before a photograph of Tulsidas,” she says.

Taking cues from history

Moosvi’s actions draw from history, from a time when Rang Mahal in Delhi’s Red Fort would host Diwali evenings during the time of Muhammad Shah ‘Rangila’ (1719-1748). The festival itself was called Jashn-e-Chiraghan then. The Mughal connection with Diwali goes right back to the mid-16th century reign of Akbar. Later, his son Jahangir and grandson Shahjahan had more sober Diwali celebrations. Then, during the time of the Sayyid brothers in the 18th century, not just royalty but Hindu and Muslim peasantry too would celebrate the festival by bursting crackers. Later, this practice probably seeped into the Shab-e-Barat festivities among Muslims. Religion became subservient to culture.

It is this spirit that drew noted artist Elina Abakarova Nischal from Ukraine to India. “I’ve admired Indian culture and philosophy from childhood. We like the idea of victory of light over darkness. We can relate to Ram as an embodiment of light and justice. When I was single, I used to make just a rangoli. Now we decorate our house with diyas and candles, and also bring flowers home. I put up some garlands, and use the rest in the temple at home.”

For Chennai-based J. Prasad Davids too, the festival of lights is nothing short of worship. “Among other things, there is a religious aspect to Diwali. For us, god is light. You may do puja, we do our prayer.” Every year, Davids sends special Diwali greetings to his near and dear ones. “Diwali is part of the culture of the country. I send cards to senior citizens and WhatsApp greetings to children and grandchildren. My son is now based in the U.S. Every year, I remind him to wish those around him who celebrate Diwali.”

Diyas for all

Beyond greetings and worship, Diwali is also about soaking in the celebratory atmosphere in the country, says Kathak exponent Rani Khanam, founder of AAMAD Dance Centre in New Delhi.

“We have been celebrating Diwali together with friends, neighbours, and relatives for years. We light diyas, eat sweets, and wish friends and students well. I attend Diwali puja in the evening at our friend’s house. We are as much a part of Diwali as Hindus,” she says. Like most citizens today, Khanam too is concerned about the noise and air pollution that hit new highs around this time. “We don’t use any crackers to celebrate Diwali. May the light of diyas spread,” she prays.

The festival, though, is not merely about the gentle glow of lamps or the subliminal colours of rangoli. Commerce and politics loom large on the horizon as the season nears. One recalls the hue and cry that followed a Diwali advertisement, put out by an apparels brand a couple of years ago, which used the phrase ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ to promote its festive collection.

“In the minds of straitjacketed people, Diwali is limited to Hindus and even using an Urdu word is unacceptable to them. My idea of the festival transcends language and religion although I do not like the commercialisation of festivals, be it Diwali or Christmas. For me, Diwali is all about the victory of good over evil, and victory of truth and justice,” says McCarthy.

