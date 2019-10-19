human interest Society

Prison inmates are drawing a huge crowd in Mahbubnagar selling idlis

more-in

People are swarming to a stall run by prisoners outside District Jail in Mahbubnagar

Guess what is selling like hot cakes outside the District Jail in Mahbubnagar? Hot and fluffy idlis. Sold at ₹5, each plate contains four idlis. Apart from the attractive pricing, what’s unique about this idli stall is that it is run by prison inmates. The idlis made by the prison inmates are sold from the wee hours. As the word spread about the idli plate, people from nearby areas are making a beeline for their morning breakfast and also to pack a take away.

Locals explain that the ‘idli project’ is a social enterprise and operates on an absolutely no-profit basis. The inmates are shown a way of livelihood and a chance to face people from outside the prison. “There is no interaction as such. The idli plate is handed over after a payment is done at a makeshift cashier table. The inmates have prison guards watching them and the customers,” said Ram Babu, a resident.

Prison inmates are drawing a huge crowd in Mahbubnagar selling idlis

Interestingly, this stall is also eco-friendly and doesn’t use plastic. The idlis are served over a banana leaf on steel plates. Those who look at take away parcels have to bring their own containers or tiffin boxes. The stall operates for four hours in the morning from 7 am, and two hours in the evening.

While price is clearly a major reason people are making a beeline to this idli stall, some say it is their way of supporting the prison inmates to reform and become better citizens.

According to sources, on the first day, the inmates sold close to 700 plates. Now they are currently selling over 2,000 plates every day.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad Society
human interest
food and dining (general)
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 5:16:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/district-jail-in-mahbubnagar-idli-prison-inmates-canteen/article29743934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY