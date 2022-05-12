Through body-sharing, Disney+ Hotstar’s recent Moon Knight offers interesting insights on personal growth

Through body-sharing, Disney+ Hotstar’s recent Moon Knight offers interesting insights on personal growth

Earlier this month, we saw Moon Knight, Marvel’s latest streaming show, wrapping up its six-episode opening season on Disney+ Hotstar. Moon Knight proved to be one of Marvel’s best TV offerings till date, thanks to a virtuoso lead performance by Oscar Isaac, who plays both Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two personalities trapped in the same body. While Steven is a mild-mannered British gift shop employee with an affinity for Egyptian mythology, Marc is one of the deadliest assassins in the world, a super-powered ‘conduit’ who kills swiftly and without mercy — but only at the bidding of the vengeful Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), who punishes the wicked.

Undoubtedly the most entertaining aspect of the show is the fun Oscar is clearly having in this double role — Steven and Marc start off by hating each other (Steven discovers Marc’s existence after he starts losing time and waking up with injuries he cannot explain), then negotiate a sort of uneasy middle ground and end up embracing. Marc even tells Steven during the last episode, “You were the only real superpower I ever had,” in a genuinely moving scene.

Tweeting about the show, the Swedish-Canadian writer Maria Haskins wrote, “We need more horror rom-coms with dysfunctional couples sharing the same body, like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Moon Knight.” This got me thinking about the central conceit in these works — body-sharing — and its implications for character development. In recent years, there has also been James Wan’s horror movie Malignant (2021) and the DC Comics TV show Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022), both of which feature body-sharing pairs prominently. And while neither is a rom-com, they do make some interesting allegorical points.

Inner voice

The Venom movies are not really my cup of tea, despite Tom Hardy’s strong performance as Eddie Brock, a down-on-luck journalist who ends up sharing his body with a cruel, foul-mouthed, super-powered alien symbiote called Venom. The idea is a good one on paper — Venom is not the lateral opposite of Brock, you see. It’s more like Venom is Brock on a really, really bad day. With a better script and better direction, the Venom/ Brock dynamic could have made some very funny points about ‘following your instincts’ or ‘listening to one’s inner voice’ or one of the countless other corporate homilies peddled in the 21st century.

A still from ‘Venom’

In the sequel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage (now on Netflix), there’s a very funny scene where Venom asks for permission to eat a less-than-polite shopkeeper. I’d have loved to see more of that dynamic between Venom and Brock — the fact that it’s modelled after a rom-com script is hammered home by Brock’s ex-girlfriend trying to get the two of them to reconcile (after Venom leaves Brock temporarily). Sadly, Venom’s makers were far more interested in CGI web-slinging and poorly choreographed fight scenes.

“Undoubtedly the most entertaining aspect of the show is the fun Isaac is clearly having in this double role”

Similarly, the superhero character Firestorm in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video) is a pretty well-thought-out one, at least towards the beginning, when it was ‘soft-piloted’ during an episode of The Flash. Firestorm, as the name suggests, is a superpowered being who can fly, has superhuman strength and can shoot fireballs from his hands.

A still from ‘ Legends of Tomorrow’

Firestorm can only manifest when Dr. Martin Stein (Victor Garber), a white 60-plus research scientist, ‘fuses’ his body (explained away, as it usually is on DC shows, with jiggery-pokery science phrases) with Jefferson ‘Jax’ Jackson, a 20-something African-American ex-athlete whose shot at the major league — and a football Ivy League scholarship — is ruined after a freak accident and subsequent knee injury.

Endearing twist

Firestorm is clearly meant to be an endearing twist on the ‘buddy cop’ genre, a space where interracial pairings are the norm, not the exception (and the resultant friction is mined for humour). Think Lethal Weapon or Rush Hour or even Marvel’s recent TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stein and Jackson do not disappoint; after a rough start, they grow to become friends and each other’s primary advisors. It’s all very adorable, Jackson calling Stein “Grey” and “my co-pilot” and Stein addressing the younger man in a satirically elaborate register, as though Jackson were a particularly errant student in one of his lecture rooms. Every now and then the show helpfully reminds us that the two of them are ‘making it work’ despite having vastly different sets of life experiences.

Moon Knight, though, is by far the best usage of this plot device. Steven and Marc are both portrayed expertly by Oscar and by the end of the season the two of them really have become one formidable person, effectively. Marc helped Steven become less timid and Steven helped Marc realise that he doesn’t have to be a machismo-fuelled badass all the time; talk about personal growth, eh?

Aditya Mani Jha is a writer and journalist working on his first book of non-fiction.