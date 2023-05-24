ADVERTISEMENT

Discover Chola secrets in this Ponniyin Selvan-inspired walk at Chennai’s Government Museum

May 24, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Still fascinated by author Kalki’s Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan? Find out who killed Aditha Karikalan, who made their sculptures and details about the gods they worshipped at this Ponniyin Selvan-inspired walking trail by Storytrails at the government museum in Chennai’s Egmore

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh

Chola craftsmen are masters in bronze, says Vijay Prabhat Kamalakara, the founder and CEO of Storytrails at the Egmore museum, Chennai during the Ponniyin Selvan-walk | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Who killed Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola empire? History is elusive and author Kalki leaves us hanging with no answers in his epic Ponniyin Selvan, tantalising the reader.

Vijay Prabhat Kamalakara, founder and CEO of Storytrails however, takes time to debate the possibilities during the second edition of the Ponniyin Selvan-inspired walk at Chennai’s Government Museum in Egmore last weekend.

“Who are the prime suspects?” he asks, standing before Chola copper plate inscriptions dating back to the 10th Century AD at the museum’s anthropology section.

Several eager hands shoot up, some mumble the answers — Uttama Chola, the man who unfortunately missed his opportunity for the Chola throne two times before getting his turn; Arulmozhi Varman or Raja Raja I who may have had a hand in killing his older brother to ascend the throne; or the Pandyas who felt dishonoured when Aditha Karikalan beheaded their leader, Veerapandyan, leaving his head on a pike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 20 May 2023: For Metro Plus: Children seeing the Copper plate inscriptions of Chola dynasty kept in Egmore Museum on Saturday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Vijay explains that a brief line in a stone inscription at Udayarkudi in Cuddalore, points to Soman, Ravidasan, Revadasa and Parameswaran — assassins hired by the Pandyas to avenge their king’s death. But he quickly follows it up with caveats. Aftera ll, a historian’s favourite answer is ‘It depends’, he says.

ALSO READ
‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Author Nandini Krishnan on translating Kalki’s epic, and Mani Ratnam’s two-part film

Deep dive

This Ponniyin Selvan walk by Storytrails that was curated after the release of director Mani Ratnam’s two-part film, explores several other such interesting bits of history. Attended by about 30 people across generations, the walk has historical takeaways for everyone.

A subset of Storytrails’ larger Egmore museum trail, this walk allows people to decipher fact from fiction, says Vijay. “Nandhini is just a character from the book,” he says, clarifying to a young participant.

We are taken through early Chola sculptures that are shaped out of massive blocks with little detail; their written scripts; hero stones that eulogise local heroes; the origin of the Bhakti movement; and intricate statues of Hindu gods at Egmore museum’s coveted bronze gallery.

ALSO READ
Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ duology is better when seen as one singular movie

“The walk connects the film and actual history seamlessly. It is a great starting point for children who are engaged for 90 minutes,” says Uma Viswanathan, a participant who brought her two children to the trail.

Lakshmi Shankar, head of operations at Storytrails, leads us to a gigantic Nataraja statue in the centre of the gallery and speaks about its connection to Sembiyan Mahadevi, mother of Uttama Chola and a significant character in Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan.

She says that several bronze statues by expert Chola craftsmen portray Sembiyan Mahadevi as Parvathy, Lord Shiva’s consort, because of her devotion to the god. It was she who commissioned major Nataraja statues in Tamil Nadu’s major temples, she says.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 20 May 2023: For Metro Plus: Natarajar statue from the Chola dynasty kept in display at Egmore Museum on Saturday. Photo:Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

“Sembiyan Mahadevi is a good example of how Kalki viewed his characters. She is pious and a strong influence on three Chola kings— her husband Gandaraditya Chola, son Uttama Chola and grand nephew Raja Raja Chola or Arulmozhi Varman,” she says.

Vijay adds that Kalki, a staunch nationalist, was keen about exposing India to its rich history. He had excellent command over his mother tongue, Tamil and went on to serialise this seminal moment in history, making it hard to tell history from fiction, he says.

Their next walk is on May 28. For details visit www.storytrails.in for information.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US