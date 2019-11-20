The world is her canvas

Swapna Augustine adores Leonardo Da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Mother Teresa and Stephen Hawking. The artist had been hankering to paint these personalities as a tribute and paint she did, but with her big toe and index toe as she was born without arms.

These are not her first paintings, she has always painted and with her feet. Swapna has so far painted 4000-odd pictures in the last 15 years. “There is no other way I can pay tribute to them. As an artiste Da Vinci is my hero. The great scientist Einstein was born with disabilities. Confined to wheel chair, physicist Stephen Hawking overcame disabilities. Mother Teresa served toward the uplift of the downtrodden,” says Swapna, who hails from Paingottur (Pothanicad) near Kothamangalam. She uses her left foot to hold the brush and paint pictures.

Drawing as a child

The elder daughter of an agriculturist and housewife, she has been drawing as a child. These were mainly pencil drawings. As a six year-old she enrolled as a student of St. Theresa’s School, Changanassery, while staying at a mercy home run by nuns there. This helped her do daily chores with her feet. She, however, began to draw actively after she completed her graduation in History from St. Joseph’s College, Alappuzha.

“It was Denny Mathew an art teacher at Nirmala High School (Muvattupuzha), who nurtured my career in arts. He taught me drawing and painting by taking classes at home,” says Swapna.

As a member of the Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (AMFPA), Switzerland, this helped her sell her works along with similar artists. There are seven members in the association from Kerala, out of which four paint with their mouths. There are 24 such artistes all over India and their number totals 700 spread across around 80 countries. The 24 Indian artists often get together at the headquarters at Mumbai.

“Despite disabilities, God has given me a talent in arts by which I overcome the difficulties. Over the last seven years I have visited and taken part in exhibitions in various parts of the world,” she says. Apart from exhibitions conducted all over Kerala, she has participated in a few abroad as well. Her first visit trip was to Singapore in 2012 where artists from the association (AMFPA) from all over Asia participated in it. This was followed by visits to Qatar, Dubai and Turkey. The association sponsors the visits and her mother, Sophie, accompanies Swapna. Her father Augustine is no more. She recently attended five-day artists’ camp at Goa.

It takes Swapna around five to eight days to complete a painting. The pencil sketch takes two to three days. “I can’t sit for more than two-three hours a day, due to the discomfort. The drawing and painting can be done sitting on the floor or on a table,” she adds. She mainly draws on 24 inch x 18inch canvas. Apart from drawing in canvas she does glass and mural painting also.