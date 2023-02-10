David Shulman: investigating the concept of conscience

February 10, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

David Shulman defies any single-line descriptors. A rough stab at distinctions and engagements that leap to mind yields something akin to a list poem.

Poet. Polyglot translator. Indologist. Israeli peace activist. Cultural anthropologist. Literary critic. Author of books, including The Wisdom of Poets: Studies in Tamil, Telugu, and Sanskrit (2001) and Tamil: A Biography (2016). Former professor of Indian Studies and Comparative Religion at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem. A veteran member of the joint Israeli-Palestinian movement Ta’ayush, which strives to protect the rights of Palestinian peasants and herders in the South Hebron Hills through non-violent civil resistance. Recipient of the 2016 Israel Prize.

Polymath he is, yet none of these are discrete activities or commitments, isolated from the others. Shulman underscores their interconnectedness in this interview before his forthcoming talk, The Silent Witness in the Mind: A South Indian Theory of Conscience, in Chennai (as part of the Prakriti Foundation’s silver jubilee). As he remarks, in this age where basic questions of freedom, including freedom of thought, are at the forefront of our hearts and minds, there is good reason to investigate the concept of conscience in its various cultural settings. Edited excerpts.

Your talk is about what you call the manacâtci, the South Indian theory of conscience.

Manacâtci, or manasâkshi in Telugu, is the word used today in all South Indian languages for conscience. It’s a neologism. The word itself has become what it means today relatively recently. It is attested in Tamil, in the 18th century; there are earlier references, but I doubt those had the current meaning of conscience.

Now, the fact that there was no obvious word for it — in either the South Indian languages or in Sanskrit — does not mean there was no idea of conscience. If you read the literary sources, and also theoretical, philosophical texts, it is easy to show there is such a concept, although perhaps a latent one. It is readily apparent in Buddhism: the Jataka Tales are filled with probing questions about conscience. It seems there must be some notion of ethical good built into the apparatus we call the mind. It is connected to other things: is there such a thing as guilt? There is no earlier, non-modern word for guilt in any of these languages. Does this mean that South Indian people never felt guilt? Obviously, they did. When Rama kills Vali in the Kamba Ramayanam, he has to struggle to live with himself after. And Sita torments herself constantly over having sent Rama after the golden deer, and everything that follows.

What about non-epic texts? Are there any featuring the conscience?

There’s a very rich menu of possible texts in which these ideas regularly turn up. For example, in all these languages, there are the Puranic materials, Sthala Puranas. There is a beautiful text from Sri Kalahasti, the Sri Kalahasti Maahaatmyam or Cikalattippuranam, in which ethical themes are prominent. One of the interesting things about the term manacâtci is that it is based on the classical notion in Advaita of the câtcin or sakshin as an internal witness. For the Shankara Advaita, the câtcin is not heavily linked to ethical questions, it is metaphysical. something, somehow, meant to be a connection with oneness. The câtcin bears witness to all that. The early Advaitins say this is possibly the only certain knowledge all human beings have, even though they may not know they have it. Interestingly, by the time we come to the early modern period — that, for me, means the 16th, 17th, 18th century — in South India, we begin to find attempts to formulate a profile for the internal câtcin, which has an ethical valence to it.

Do you see resonances between these ancient or pre-modern reflections on the conscience, and the non-violent movements for civil rights that you are actively engaged in through Ta’ayush?

People often ask me if there is some relation between my interests in India, Gandhi, the whole method and theory of non-violent civil disobedience. Definitely there is a linkage because I am not good at compartmentalising myself. I am the same person, whether I am reading Sanskrit dramas, or trying to protect Palestinian farmers and shepherds from the predations of Israeli settlers or the army.

Disobedience is a mode of living, one you have to learn. Several of the people we have worked with — including people who taught us how to do this, both Palestinian and Israeli Jewish activists — knew about it, and that knowledge came from their own experience. But some, especially the Palestinian activists, also learnt by reading. They read Mandela, they might have read Gandhi, Tolstoy. Some Palestinians read them in Israeli prisons. And many of them came out of the prisons completely committed to non-violent resistance. It is an amazing thing.

There is some kind of a deep resonance and we feel that the classical Gandhian mode is alive in Israel-Palestine. Gandhi faced an extraneous oppressive power, and he was committed to ending that. He also wanted to change the heart of the British invaders.

At this moment in Israel, there is mass, non-violent resistance to the changes the present government is trying to put in place, focused on the legal system. Basically, they are trying to destroy the entire system of human rights and to abolish the supreme court. So how does one oppose that? You can only hope to actually bring about a change in a Gandhian, non-violent, mass civil disobedience. That’s what the protesters are seeking to achieve.

How do you hold on to hope?

The simple response is that there is a difference between optimism and hope. Optimism, in my view, is a rather shallow mentalistic act. But hope is a spiritual act. It comes from some deep place in the self, maybe that câtcin/witness. And that is sometimes independent of the external circumstances. Or sometimes the worse things get the more hope there is.

Of course, there are moments of dark despair. I am often encouraged, nourished really, by the courage that very ordinary people, both Israelis and Palestinians, somehow muster in extremely adverse environments. I was recently in the Jordan Valley with this shepherd. He has a very clear notion of what is right and what is wrong; the courage to somehow maintain his commitment to his way of life. He said to me, ‘We think that paradise, janna, is in heaven, but actually, we could be living in heaven right here, Palestinians and Jews, peacefully, were it not for the violent settlers.’

David Shulman will deliver his talk at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, on February 16.

The writer is a poet, librettist and dance producer.