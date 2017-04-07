Dance of the doomed

Resilience and hope in face of grave adversity is what makes them stand apart. These qualities create a greater impact when one realises that the affected are already burdened by life’s trials and tribulations like poverty and lack of basic amenities. This is precisely the crux of National Award winning filmmaker Ranajit Ray’s latest documentary “Dancing Death Away” made for Films Division.

The 55-minute film, which has been showcased in film festivals across the world, revolves around the real life story of Latpada villagers of Purulia district in West Bengal. The village is known for Purulia Chhau dance famous for its crafted masks and mock combat movements. The documentary is not about the dance form per se but how it has over centuries unconsciously become a part and parcel of the villagers life. Any integral part of their social fabric it acts as an cushion to take and accept the vagaries of life.

Devoid of any vocal conversation, hand gestures, footsteps and body movements creates the language of communication in Purulia Chhau. Based on martial art, it took classical shape by adopting stories from Ramayan, Mahabharat and Puranas.

The Latpada inhabitants suffered a major mishap when a 45-member village dance troupe met with an accident in 2013. Crammed in a mini-truck with large musical drums and masks, the accident left many injured and killed seven instantly. “Reading the news report on this incident, I felt very sad but was struck by one sentence mentioned in it. It was that in solidarity with the surviving troupe members, the rest of the villagers had taken an oath to rebuild the dance troupe as a tribute to the dead. I wondered what was there in this incident worth telling? It was going beyond the accident and death to tell the story about hope, love and resolve to defy death. It was about a dance which kept a community in harmony giving them strength to stand united and face death.”

The journey

Ray introduces the accident right at the beginning without being overly dramatic about it. From here on, the film embarks on a journey where without any intervention as Ray simply captures how things panned out in the village. Through a few scenes the plight and sorrow of the families is established as one sees young and old men and women, lamenting the loss of a son, brother, husband, nephew and grandson. Many fondly recall how they all learnt to dance together and performed on several occasions. Says, Atul Paramanik, “I know my grandson will never comeback but his memory will not fade away as long as I watch Chhau.” This strengthens the troupe members resolve to rebuild their group.

Ranajit Ray

Unfazed with the daunting task the members start earnestly first by trying to salvage drums, masks and other materials left from the accident. Realising that it is not enough in consultation with villages, they start a collection drive. People contribute from ₹10 to 200 depending on their ability. Donation also comes by way of rice and vegetables. Indeed heart touching it is to see everyone make an attempt to be a part of this effort irrespective of their economic status.

Through all this, Ray provides a comprehensively picture of villagers’ life. Living in ramshackle huts and eating rice gruel with salt, men and women are engaged in back-breaking manual labour in fields, quarries and carrying stones and bricks. With dusk all this is past. “Most of them are very poor and many under BPL categories. Very few have access to electricity and television is a rarity. After having dinner, they gather in an open space to exchange pleasantries, to know each other’s problem, try to help and dance. For them it is a form of shedding all the suffering they go through the day and bring back some joy into life. Women and children enjoy watching them practice. No one sleeps in the Latpada village as the sound of the dhamsa (big drum) reverberates all around,” quips Ray explaining their fascination for Chhau.

Back to normal

It feels good to see the group slowly getting back to its feet after strenuous efforts. After rigorously practising for hours they stage their show with new gear, masks, dresses and accessories. Dressed in bright colours, they twirl and twist in the air to emote joy, sorrow, anger and violence very vividly. Appreciated and applauded by the villagers who turn up in full force, the performers give their best. This sets stage for them to start accepting assignments.

With the idea of bringing in new talent, young children are inducted for training. A large number of turn up in an open field to be taught basic exercise and movements. Guiding them Jatel Karmakar, the dancer teacher who leads the troupe, says, “We want to keep this centuries old form alive so it has to be passed on to the next generation otherwise it will be lost forever.”

Training the young in the art

Bringing this human story evocatively, the documentary indeed leaves one with hope and belief. For Ray, the effort on part of Latpada villagers reflects solidarity and memories.“Having formed a bond of brotherhood during practice and performance, the dancers and villagers thought they would lose the fond memories of the dead if the troupe and Chhau was not revived. The grandfather of one victim sums it up aptly, ‘If there is no one to dance, I will beg on the streets all day to stage a performance of Chhau dance on the first anniversary of the accident’. That is what I think made them do it.”