Daily Quiz | Words and their etymology

With the online game Wordle becoming a viral sensation, here is a quiz on words and their etymology (origins). Compiled by: Srinivasan Ramani
1. First used in Western writing in the 14th century, this word, meaning an “unstoppable/overwhelming force” originates from the name of a Hindu god. Name the word.
1. This word originates from an archaic name given to one of India’s neighbouring countries and is attributed to a book in English that was translated from an Italian story written by Michele Tramezzino in Venice in the 16th century. The word means an “accidental discovery”. What is the word and the book we are talking about?
1. This word that describes an intellectual person but who could lack interpersonal skills was first used by a famous children’s author to describe a creature that the narrator in the book would collect apart from a “nerkle” and a “seersucker” for his zoo. What word? And the author? If you can name the book, that's a bonus.
1. This word, named after an American (large) landowner and a politician, came from the fact that this person refused to brand his cattle and in a way went on to signify anyone who refused to conform to rules or mores. Name the word and the person it owes its origins to.
1. This word traces its origins to an event in 1880 in Ireland when an English “land agent” of an absentee landlord was ostracised by farm workers, tenants and others in the local community to oppose evictions of tenants from the estate. The event then went on to define a word that is now used to denote such actions. Name the word and the person in question.
1. What does this image describe? It is also a word that originated in a poem by a mathematician whose real name was Charles Dodgson but is more popular by his pen name. And what does the word mean?