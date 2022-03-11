Here’s another quiz on famous women three days after International Womens’ Day
Daily Quiz | Womens’ Day
1.
This resourceful innovator Marion Donovan made her mark first in the early 1950s (then as a homemaker) by devising a breathable device made out of her shower curtains with a pouch. Soon she repurposed this with nylon cloth and helped eliminate rashes on the wearer. She called her invention, the "Boater", but it was to be called a name that is now universally used across the world. What is the "device" for which she received four patents in 1951?
Answer :
Baby diaper
2.
Beginning her career as a research assistant in India’s permanent mission to the UN in the 1960s, she went on to become a trade union and womens’ rights activist, besides being an excellent journalist who chronicled several struggles including the agitations for better remuneration by landless workers in Tanjore district. Later she suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and a documentary was made on her life by historian Uma Chakravarthi in 2013. Name her.
Answer :
Mythili Sivaraman
3.
A Padma Vibhushan and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, this doctor belonged to a distinguished family which included two Nobel laureates — C.V.Raman and S. Chandrasekhar. She was well known for being the director of a non-profit institute that was established by Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy in 1952 that dedicated itself to research on oncology. The centre also provided free or subsidised treatment to many of its patients and the doctor continued to see patients and work round the clock well past her advanced years. Name her.
Answer :
V Shanta
4.
One of India's first woman botanists, this scientist received a Padma Shri (among the earliest woman scientists to do so) in 1977. She is credited with the study of chromosomes of thousands of flowering plants and also for introducing sweet sugarcane in India without having to import it from abroad. A new rose hybrid was named after her recently. Name this scientist who also played a vital role in preserving the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala.
Answer :
Janaki Ammal
5.
Voted as the Chinese female athlete of the century in the 1990s, this diminutive (4 ft 11 inch) table tennis player won 18 individual and team titles at the Olympic and world level for China and was ranked the No 1 player in the world for eight consecutive years from 1991. Later, she became a coach and an administrator and is still considered the greatest table tennis woman player in the world. Name her.