Daily Quiz | Womens’ Day

Here’s another quiz on famous women three days after International Womens’ Day

1. This resourceful innovator Marion Donovan made her mark first in the early 1950s (then as a homemaker) by devising a breathable device made out of her shower curtains with a pouch. Soon she repurposed this with nylon cloth and helped eliminate rashes on the wearer. She called her invention, the "Boater", but it was to be called a name that is now universally used across the world. What is the "device" for which she received four patents in 1951?

Answer :

Baby diaper

