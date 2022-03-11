Daily Quiz | Womens’ Day

1. This resourceful innovator Marion Donovan made her mark first in the early 1950s (then as a homemaker) by devising a breathable device made out of her shower curtains with a pouch. Soon she repurposed this with nylon cloth and helped eliminate rashes on the wearer. She called her invention, the "Boater", but it was to be called a name that is now universally used across the world. What is the "device" for which she received four patents in 1951?