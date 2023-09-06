HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On prominent teachers and coaches
A day after Teachers’ Day, here is a quiz on prominent teachers, educators and coaches

September 06, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

1 / 6 | This physicist is renowned for his lectures, one of which is termed, “There is plenty of room at the bottom..”. Name him and what was this particular lecture referring to? 
Answer : Richard Feynman. Miniaturisation (that led to advances in nanotechnology)
