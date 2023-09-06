Daily Quiz | On prominent teachers and coaches

1 / 6 | This physicist is renowned for his lectures, one of which is termed, "There is plenty of room at the bottom..". Name him and what was this particular lecture referring to?

Answer : Richard Feynman. Miniaturisation (that led to advances in nanotechnology)

2 / 6 | Some consider her India's first headmistress. A fervent educationist, the city where she worked in the mid-1800s, has renamed its key university after her in 2014. Name her

Answer : Savitribhai Phule

3 / 6 | This chess coach became India's 10th Grandmaster in 2003, at the age of 27. Half a decade later, he set up a coaching institute in Chennai that has produced some of India's finest young talent and Grandmasters, including super GM R Praggnanandhaa. Name the GM who is now considered one of the finest chess coaches in the world.

Answer : RB Ramesh

4 / 6 | This person's mode of teaching his students was through argumentative dialogue between them and by asking questions and answering them. He wrote no treatise but his views have survived through the work of his students, one of whom founded the Academy in 387 BC in Athens. Name the person.

Answer : Socrates

5 / 6 | A school teacher who was called, "Masterda" by his students; this person later became the leader of an armed insurrectionist group in India's freedom struggle. He was hung to death by the British, for taking part in an armed uprising, in 1934. Name him.

Answer : Surya Sen