Daily Quiz | On July 7
Premium

Some significant events occurred on July 7. Here is a quiz on observances, birthdays and everything else that happened on the day

July 07, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On July 7
Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7. File
1 / 6 | On this day in 1896, these two French men showcased six films at the Watson hotel in Bombay which led to the birth of Indian cinema. The response to the show resulted in motion pictures being introduced in Calcutta and Madras. Identify the two pioneers. 
Answer : Auguste and Louis Lumière
