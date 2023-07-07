Daily Quiz | On July 7
On this day in 1896, these two French men showcased six films at the Watson hotel in Bombay which led to the birth of Indian cinema. The response to the show resulted in motion pictures being introduced in Calcutta and Madras. Identify the two pioneers.
This country is made up of several large volcanic islands, outlying islands and atolls. It is located in the South Pacific and became an independent nation in 1978. Identify the island.
Two of this director’s films are sports dramas starring the same actor. While one is a biopic of a gold medal winning athlete, the other is a story of the struggles of a boxer. Name the director and the two movies.
Answer : Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan
Cricket legend M.S. Dhoni turns 42 today. Starting from 2008, for how many years in a row was he part of ICC’s ODI team of the year?
Army officer Vikram Batra lost his life trying to save another soldier on July 7, 1999 during the Kargil War. He is said to have used this slogan as a rallying cry during the war. It is also the tagline of a brand. What is the slogan?
After a three-year premiership ridden with controversy and scandal, this Prime Minister resigned from the post last year. Who is the Prime Minister?
