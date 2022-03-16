Society

Daily Quiz | Julius Caesar 

Daily Quiz | Julius Caesar 

The ‘Ides of March’ traditionally observed on March 15 is infamously famous for being the day when Julius Caesar was assassinated. A quiz on the Roman dictator from antiquity.

Daily Quiz | Julius Caesar 

1/7

1. What was the full name of the famous ruler and where did the cognomen ‘Caesar’ originate?

Answer :

Gaius Julius Caesar. According to Pliny the Elder, ‘Caesar’ originated with an ancestor who was born by Caesarean section (from the Latin verb “to cut”).

Daily Quiz | Julius Caesar 

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
history
human interest
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2022 12:28:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/daily-quiz-march-16-2022-julius-caesar/article65230163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY