Daily Quiz | Julius Caesar
V V Ramanan March 16, 2022 12:18 IST
Updated:
March 16, 2022 12:25 IST
The ‘Ides of March’ traditionally observed on March 15 is infamously famous for being the day when Julius Caesar was assassinated. A quiz on the Roman dictator from antiquity.
The ‘Ides of March’ traditionally observed on March 15 is infamously famous for being the day when Julius Caesar was assassinated. A quiz on the Roman dictator from antiquity.
1.
What was the full name of the famous ruler and where did the cognomen ‘Caesar’ originate?
Answer :
Gaius Julius Caesar. According to Pliny the Elder, ‘Caesar’ originated with an ancestor who was born by Caesarean section (from the Latin verb “to cut”).
2.
Apart from Julius Caesar, who else formed part of the ‘First Triumvirate (60–53 BC)?
Answer :
Pompey the Great and Marcus Crassus.
3.
Name the decisive battle in 52 BC which Julius Caesar won to mark end of the Gallic independence in modern day France and Belgium.
Answer :
Battle of Alesia.
4.
Name the famous Latin phrase that Julius Caesar is said to have remarked after a quick win the war against Pharnaces II at the Battle of Zela.
Answer :
Veni, vidi, vici (‘I came, I saw, I conquered’)
5.
The phrase ‘Alea iacta est (The die is cast”) is said to have been uttered by Julius Caesar while crossing which water body in Italy in 49 BC?
6.
What move by Julius Caesar took effect in 45 BC and was in use in most of the Western world until 1582?
Answer :
Julian Calendar.
7.
According to historians, who was the first to strike Caesar and how many times was he stabbed which led to his death?
Answer :
Casca and 23 times.
