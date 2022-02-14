Daily Quiz | Eponymous words

4. Named after a con artist from Italy who worked in the U.S. and Canada in the early 1920s, this form of financial fraud was first committed in the late 1800s by other fraudsters. The person also lends his name to a concept in economics that describes “a government that continuously defers the repayment of its public debt by issuing new debt: each time its existing debt arrives at maturity, it borrows funds from new and/or existing lenders in order to repay its existing debt”. Name the person and the financial fraud that goes by his name.