Daily Quiz | Eponymous words
Words that are named after people or places are eponymous words.
Here is a quiz on some such words.
1/5
1. 210 years ago, the Governor of the Massachusetts State in the United States signed a controversial bill that created an electoral district in an area within the State with the shape that resembled that of a mythical amphibian. This act, creating electoral boundaries to serve partisan ends, later got its name from the governor and his action. What word?
