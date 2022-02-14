Society

Daily Quiz | Eponymous words

Words that are named after people or places are eponymous words. 

Here is a quiz on some such words.

1. 210 years ago, the Governor of the Massachusetts State in the United States signed a controversial bill that created an electoral district in an area within the State with the shape that resembled that of a mythical amphibian. This act, creating electoral boundaries to serve partisan ends, later got its name from the governor and his action. What word?

Answer :

Gerrymander from Elbridge Gerry and salamander

