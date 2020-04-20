Take stock of your relationships during COVID-19 lockdown

I have been waiting out ‘forced internment’ in Delhi, having landed there from overseas and serving time in quarantine for 14 days and thereafter being confined to a hotel room, waiting for the lockdown to be lifted for me to return home.

In these last few days, I have been consumed by anxiety and fear, not knowing what awaits me in the future, going forward, and worried about aged and close relatives who I cannot be with when they need me most. Despite this psychological downturn, I have been able to find solace within. For once ‘acceptance’ not ‘resignation’, two words I have used interchangeably so far, has become real for me.

I know I cannot do anything about what is happening around me, and therefore I have the choice to either rant at or embrace the uncertainty that is enveloping me.

The conscious choice of wilfully embracing uncertainty has encouraged me to write, to telephone friends and acquaintances I have always wanted to yet never done. I eat my meals slowly and savour every morsel. Even my conversations with those I am reconnecting with, are about the happy times we have had. I have been able to apologise for my indiscretions and received forgiveness from them. Since none of us is in a hurry to disconnect, our conversation is now a dialogue, of sharing, not debate, or wanting to prove I am right.

For my life to now seem less anguished than it has been, I have had to, as many others, pass through ‘dark nights’.

The other side of darkness is dawn and I am discovering it.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com