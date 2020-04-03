  • The Package

Coronavirus | The yeas and nays of working from home

Roads are almost empty at Teynempet in Chennai.

With the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many to work from home. MetroPlus catches up with a few of them and discuss a range of topics from the pros and cons of the WFH concept to tips to stay healthy in the times of social distancing and more.

Are you missing the gym, because you're working from home? Ergonomics is still taken seriously as fitness freaks try to fashion their own standing desks. Are you a parent working from home and at your wit’s end wondering how to keep your child engaged? Here are some tips to stay healthy and so much more.

Couples make the most of time together during the Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19: Social media overrun by DIY standing desks during lockdown
In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram’s WFH population is still getting used to the concept
When whole families work from home in India
COVID-19: Radio jockeys with private FM stations in Kerala are working from home during lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown: How people across the world are spending their days at home
How to keep your gadgets clean while working from home
Covid-19: How to stay healthy in times of social distancing
Coronavirus | Tips for parents working from home to keep their children engaged
