Life & Style Couples make the most of time together during the Coronavirus lockdown Prabalika M. Borah A few couples are making use of the time during the COVID-19 lockdown, to knock down walls, build bridges, and forge stronger relationships
Coronavirus | The yeas and nays of working from home
With the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many to work from home. MetroPlus catches up with a few of them and discuss a range of topics from the pros and cons of the WFH concept to tips to stay healthy in the times of social distancing and more.
Are you missing the gym, because you're working from home? Ergonomics is still taken seriously as fitness freaks try to fashion their own standing desks. Are you a parent working from home and at your wit’s end wondering how to keep your child engaged? Here are some tips to stay healthy and so much more.
