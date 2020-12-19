Comedians and their funny side of pain

Many comedians are using jokes as a coping mechanism, helping to destigmatise mental health taboos along the way

Their jokes tickle you to tears. Chances are they have distilled their own tears to make the joke. See this one:

“You start getting condolence calls when someone passes away. I’ve counted and categorised them into five types.

The first type is when someone will call and say, ‘Hello son, she’s in a better place.’

[Then addressing audience] ‘Have you been there or what? How do you know it’s a better place, f*****? She didn’t buy two tickets to Goa, understood? Better place, it seems.”

This opener to a much longer joke was performed by stand-up comic Neville Shah 15 days after his mother died in February 2018.

“I had hit rock bottom when my mom passed away, and I started therapy. For me to be able to start talking about any vulnerability or feeling on stage was almost a natural progression. It started to become a form of release as well.” It helped him cope with a lot of anger, he adds.

Neville Shah. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

The stereotype of the depressed comic has been around for a long time — Stephen Fry, Lenny Bruce, Joan Rivers, John Belushi, Robin Williams; the sad face behind the happy mask, those who mine their own pain and vulnerabilities to make others laugh. Although Shah doesn’t agree with the stereotype, he says, “I don’t think happiness is funny.”

Improviser and stand-up comedian Kaneez Surka talks about a recent experience where she heard a song by a Goan singer asking God to answer the prayers of Fado (a genre of Portugese folk music) musicians because they sing from a place of such sadness. “I looked at my friend and said, ‘She should include comedians in that too.’ I found it so relatable. We talk from a lot of pain.”

Kaneez Surka. Photo: Special arrangement

Surka has been seeing a therapist for the past four years for anger issues that stemmed from her teenage days. “I went to therapy to see how I can understand Kaneez Surka and what’s going through her brain.” The openness and sense of camaraderie among comedians helped her feel more accepting of her own issues and herself. Having seen the benefits first-hand, a master’s degree to explore the correlation between improvisational comedy and therapy is on her mind.

This is, of course, not to say that all comics are depressed. There have been no studies in India about the sad clown paradox. And yet a host of prominent names in this small but growing industry have been vocal about their own mental health challenges and about seeking help.

Personal therapist

“Many artists see therapists. It’s as common as having a gym trainer,” says Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of Mumbai’s The Habitat comedy club. “If someone starts talking about these topics in the green room, there’s always someone else who will say, ‘I can see what your problem is. I think you should go see this person.’”

The refrain among comics is that cracking jokes helps them either drown out their own miseries or express their emotions as they work their way through the turmoil. “At least 75% of the comedians I’m seeing or have seen have developed humour as a defence mechanism to fight their issues. That is something you can differentiate from the routine clients we see,” says consultant psychiatrist Dr. Shyam Mithiya, who has had at least 20 comedian patients over the past four-five years.

Danish Sait. Photo: K Murali Kumar

It certainly does not mean comedians are more depressed than, say, lawyers or engineers, according to the mental health professionals. “You probably hear comedians say it out a lot more because we speak about these things. I feel anybody and everybody could go through this,” says comedian Danish Sait, who has spoken about his battles with depression. He credits therapy, medication, and a conscious effort to prioritise things for being able to turn himself around.

Creativity vs anxiety

Clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Narendra Kinger, who has been treating 8-10 comedians over the past 18 months, also attributes it to the creative nature of the profession. “People who are more right-brained have more mood disorders and mood swings and fluctuations... Creative professions probably involve higher levels of anxiety because there’s no structure or timing to the work... They have to put themselves out there on a limb every time they perform,” he adds.

Dr. Mithiya concurs. He says anxiety is the most common problem many comedians face due to the pressure of performance. But the subject of mental health also lends itself well to comedy, which is also why they find it pouring out into their work, unlike musicians or actors. “But what they do is helpful for us to destigmatise the issue as well.”

Calling them extremely intelligent, introverted and self-aware people, Kinger says they tend to analyse their families, the stupidity around them and the hypocrisy we all face in our lives. He says, in a way, what they do on stage by sharing a part of themselves with a group of strangers is also therapeutic work. “They understand their own triggers and some of them eventually even make jokes about it.”

But will all the joking make it the next cool thing to talk about, taking away from the seriousness of the issue? The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15% of Indian adults need active intervention for one or more mental health issues.

Shah understands how serious that actually is. During the lockdown, he has been conducting a Stream for Sanity series on his YouTube channel where he assembles mental health experts to address some of the questions he gets from the audience. “So many people are going through so much similar s***!” Besides, he is sure the audience will pick up on frivolous jokes on this subject. “They have a great bulls***-meter now.”

And even if joking about it or seeking therapy does become the new ‘woke’ thing, that may not be so bad, Surka says. “If there is going to be a trend, then seeking therapy is a great trend as opposed to some, I don’t know, make-up trend. I don’t see the negative side of this.”

The writer is a Delhi-based freelance journalist.