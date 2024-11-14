St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost things, should be my personal saint. I misplace everything constantly—my wallet, phone, keys.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the eve of a foreign trip, I have been known to turn the house upside down looking for my passport. As the Uber pulls up, I am routinely running room to room looking for my keys. I left my laptop at the airport baggage X-ray and boarded my flight.

To this day, as I leave the house, my mother recites “Key? Wallet? Phone?” like a mantra. So it feels like a great relief to realise that I am not the only person who misplaces important things.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of India cannot find 405/12/88-CUS-III — its 1988 order banning the import of Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses. Sandipan Khan of West Bengal tried to buy the book and discovered it was neither published in India nor could it be imported.

His RTI in 2017 led to a court case in 2019. For five years, th e government looked but it could not find the original order although, according to the BBC, the Customs department had similar records dating back to 1968.

Sadly, there is no Hindu god or goddess tasked with finding lost things. The order stayed stubbornly unfound and the judge ruled the ban on the import of the book was thus unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author Rushdie must surely appreciate the irony. The ban that became Khattam-Shud, the arch enemy of stories, even of language itself, the Prince of Silence and the Foe of Speech, has itself been misplaced.

The snarling tiger, fangs bared, that had loomed over freedom of speech debates in India for over three decades has turned out to be not even a paper tiger. Is the tiger truly lost? Had there even been a tiger at all? Or is he, like that other fictional tiger, Richard Parker from The Life of Pi, hiding somewhere where we’ll never find him?

Art of taking offence

In my mind’s eye, I imagine a government warehouse filled with records of everything we have tried to ban, a cultural Gussa-Ghar of sorts. How would they be arranged? Alphabetically? Chronologically? By topic? Thanks to The Satanic Verses, we all discovered the right to be offended united us as Indians. Everyone, irrespective of party affiliation or religious leaning, could take offence and demand their own personal ban, their bespoke Khattam-Shud, their own file in the great Warehouse of Bans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wise people have counselled that if we find a book offensive, we should just read another. But where is the fun in that? Instead, we are offended by paintings in galleries, plays on stage, or films that are just in production. We have discovered the surge of power that comes from demanding that it be banned, pulped, withdrawn. Stanley Wolpert’s Nine Hours to Rama. Hamish McDonald’s The Polyester Prince. V.S. Naipaul’s An Area of Darkness. Alexander Campbell, Time magazine’s India correspondent, wrote a satirical take on Indian bureaucracy in 1959. The babus were not amused. That book’s import was banned.

Now, in a Rushdie-esque twist, one can imagine The Satanic Verses ban lost somewhere in the overflowing Warehouse of Bans while babus scurry around desperately looking for it. Rushdie, prescient writer that he is, seems to have imagined that scene in fiction long before it transpired in reality. He wrote about the dull and ordinary Chupwalas, in “zipped lips cloaks and hoods” running around attending to “mindless, routine jobs”. Yet, his character Haroun reminds himself that what these “snivelling clerical types were actually up to was nothing less than the destruction of the Ocean of the Streams of Story itself”.

More powerful than freedom of speech

It makes perfect sense that in the end the denouement proved to be as mundane and ordinary as my misplaced house keys. Even Sandipan Khan’s lawyer admitted to The New York Times that this was not any glorious “freedom of expression judgement” but rather one about the “bureaucracy’s inefficiency.” It’s an ending more comical than happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, as everyone knows this is not necessarily the end of the story. Rushdie is not yet at Victory City. He had already warned us long ago that if happy endings “happen in the middle of a story, or an adventure, or the like, all they do is cheer up things for a while”.

The paper order might have gone missing but the ban lives on larger than life in our minds. The book’s import was banned but no one ever published the book locally either. Its literary merit was never really judged. As that ban’s legitimate progeny proliferated and spread far and wide eating holes in society’s cultural fabric, we have realised that the ban button can feel more powerful than freedom of speech itself. The Kingdom of Chup can overpower the Kingdom of Gup.

And then it’s over. Khattam-Shud: the end.

The writer, the author of Don’t Let Him Know, likes to let everyone know about his opinions, whether asked or not.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.