Column | Nandan Kamath: playing the long game

Nandan Kamath knows what he will be doing a decade from now. That’s because he set the ball rolling years ago. “I’m 47, and I have stuff to do for the next 10 years. I have no midlife crisis,” he says. “In my 30s I built for that, asking myself, ‘Are there things I would like to engage with in the future?’”

Kamath, a lawyer and sports entrepreneur (or sports enthusiast, as he describes himself), is also the author of Boundary Lab: Inside the Global Experiment Called Sport. It’s one part of his larger effort to show how sports can help create an inclusive, equitable society.

A thoughtful, erudite man with a ready smile, Kamath is a trustee of Go Sports Foundation, one of the early non-profits that helped change the sporting ecosystem in India by funding elite athletes. In 2013, Kamath did the same in government, helping the youth affairs and sports ministry launch TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) to improve India’s performance in the Olympics and Paralympics. “It enabled athletes access to public funds without having to go through the sporting federations,” he says. “TOPS skirted an imperfect system to fund athletes directly.” The programme presently supports 323 leading athletes.

It was endeavours like these that broke the monopoly of the legendary opaque and toxic federation model of Indian sport and possibly aided athletes such as Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers to speak up against sexual harassment by the chief of their federation in January 2023. “Historically, we’ve never questioned the politicisation of sports bodies and nor has the government,” he says. “For the first time, the government would have regretted the politicisation of the body. It could not separate the wrestling body from itself and I think it lost a lot of public support along the way, largely because of the perceived unfairness.”

Sport as a natural resource

Like all of us, he watched Phogat soar — and then crash — at the Olympics. “It was a flashpoint of all the things that have happened in Indian sport,” he says. “I’m not sure we care about sport, I think we care about all of the drama around it that is larger than the human achievement. The remarkable day she had was lost in the melee.”

Kamath believes most of us are there to take from sport. But very few people ask how they can contribute. He talks about sport like it’s a natural resource — one could describe him as a sports environmentalist. For him, sport is “public domain which needs to be protected, prevented from depletion”. “Very few people ask how do we keep sports replenished,” he says.

He agrees with Abhinav Bindra who recently said, “Money is not going to get you medals. It’s not a vending machine.” He’s also an admirer of Neeraj Chopra who “at the peak of the productisation of celebrity keeps his authenticity in an extremely unique way”.

Chopra and Bindra help answer a question Kamath often grapples with: how do you stay who you are and not become who other people are saying is worth being? “If you’re willing to play the long game, you find multiple spaces, occupy them gradually and just be yourself in all these spaces,” says Kamath, who believes in working from within, gradually, rather than breaking down the entire structure to rebuild it.

That’s exactly what he’s done, as a lawyer who protects the business model of sport; as a teacher at cricket academies using sports as education; as a supporter of elite athletes and as a builder of an active society through his Sports and Society Accelerator that pushes the links between physical activity and health onto government agenda. “Eventually, I hope these last two will meet where elite sports offer ambassadorship for everyone being active, and a much more active society eventually feeds into both a culture of sports and the talent pool.”

Relating with success and failure

Kamath always acknowledges the huge impact sport had on his life as a teenager when he joined the Karnataka state cricket team. He played seriously until he surrendered this passion to law school. Sport helped him shed diffidence and build confidence. It exposed him to new experiences, journeys, friendships. “It built my relationship with success, relationship with failure, and those are things that aren’t in common supply,” he says.

He wants the same for his children, Yamini, 8, and Madhav, 5, who avidly watched the Olympics and asked for hockey sticks after seeing India play.

Parents who aspire to bring up sports lovers could learn this lesson from Kamath. “There’s a lot of free play,” he says. “There’s equipment around. If they ask to play we play with them, but we try to reduce the amount of structure and just make sure they have a good time.”

Right now, Kamath believes there’s no one pulling together all the working models in Indian sport, such as the badminton and shooting academies driven largely by the efforts of former athletes or the military’s efforts to nurture sports. “I don’t think there’s anybody thinking strategically about Indian sport,” he says. “They may think that they are but is there a 30-year-plan? I can guarantee you there isn’t.”

I don’t think there’s anybody thinking strategically about Indian sport. They may think that they are but is there a 30-year plan? I can guarantee you there isn’t

The writer is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.