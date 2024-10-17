Column | May a hundred Flowers bloom

Last week, I pulled out a spiral-bound cookbook called 3 Cups of Flower and made arook tahine. They are basically fish cakes made with chopped fish, herbs and eggs. A little note underneath the recipe says: “Another Calcutta Jewish dish. Eaten freshly fried as an appetiser or with pre-dinner drinks.”

The flower of the title was Flower Silliman, one of the handful of Kolkata Jews left in the city. The cookbook was her effort to pass on her traditions, dishes like arook tahine, Calcutta hamim and aloo makallah. The name is telling — aloo is Bengali or Hindi for potato, makallah means ‘fried’ in Arabic.

I met Silliman when I was doing an article on the Jews of Kolkata over a decade ago. By then there were barely two dozen left in the city, the last vestiges of a community that was once 5,000-strong. Silliman, then in her 80s, was the indefatigable ambassador of all things Jewish in Kolkata. She was a tour de force. One could say she had the keys to Jewish Calcutta.

She took me to the shuttered old synagogues. The gates of the brick-red Maghen David synagogue were blocked by shopkeepers selling plastic trinkets. Silliman scolded them in Hindi. Sparrows chirped around the yellow and blue columns of the Beth El synagogue. “At least some of God’s creatures still come here,” she joked. When the American troops came here for Yom Kippur after World War II, the chandeliers were lit up, extra chairs were brought to fit 4,000 congregants. Now the community cannot even find 10 men to hold services, the fragile prayer books wrapped in old shawls are falling apart.

Guarding a legacy

I went into the story thinking of it as yet another nostalgic piece about a fading Kolkata. But thanks to Silliman, I discovered something else as well. As Kolkata’s Jews vanished, the keepers of their legacy were men with names like Gufran and Shiraz. Caretakers of the synagogues, they were Muslim cooks who had worked in Jewish homes and were called “Jewish cooks”.

Silliman told me if she ever didn’t have the time to follow all the kosher traditions, her “Jewish” cook would scold her. “If you don’t salt the chicken, baba, I am going to have to report it to your mother.” The Jews of Kolkata understood that the Muslims were the closest to them when it came to their traditions — religious, dietary, even funereal. It made most sense to leave the synagogues in their care. Now some of the old Jewish institutions benefit others. At the Calcutta Jewish Girls School, there’s not a single Jewish student anymore. 9 out of 10 students are Muslim.

Kolkata’s Jews were mostly traders who came from places like Iraq and Syria. They defied the Hollywood stereotype I had about what Jews look like. “I met my first American Jew when the war was on. I was 11 or 12,” Silliman told me. “I was shocked because he had blonde hair and blue eyes. I knew these Jews existed but to see them in the flesh was something else.”

Her mother always dreamed of going to Israel. When she went there, she felt like she didn’t fit in. She was a Sephardic Jew in a country where European Ashkenazi Jews were on top. After running a kosher Indian restaurant in Jerusalem for seven years, Silliman realised that home was still Kolkata. “I had to complete the circle. I needed to get back to my roots in the place I was born. Perhaps to die there.”

End of an era

Silliman died on October 10. She was 94. The last time I saw her was at an interfaith Passover meal a friend had organised at her house. Her vision was failing but she led the prayers with gusto. She reminisced how while Yom Kippur services happened in the Beth El synagogue, the Portuguese church opposite would be ringing its bells, the azaan would ring out from the big mosque down the street while the noise of Kali puja or Durga puja would fill the air. “I would think God must be going deaf with all these people trying to get his attention,” she said.

Now, it feels like that cacophony was actually a live-and-let-live harmony that we had taken for granted. Silliman always said Kolkata’s Jews might have left but India was one country where they did not leave because of anti-Semitism. It’s easy to over-romanticise this story in a world where the deadlock in Israel and Gaza feels more intractable and bleak every day. The tale of Kolkata’s Jews is not a roadmap to peace in West Asia but it’s still a reminder that sometimes both sides locked in a bitter conflict, whether in Palestine or in India for that matter, have more in common with each other than they realise.

The writer who is the author of Don’t Let Him Know, likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.