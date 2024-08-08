Educationist Geeta Dharmarajan, 75, thinks literacy is overrated. For 30-plus years, she’s answered a key question in a million different ways: what if we can teach the way children want to learn and not the way in which we want them to learn? Katha, the organisation she founded in 1988, began with a children’s magazine and a learning centre with five pupils in the midst of a Delhi slum. It ignores tedious textbooks and outdated teaching methods to inspire children to read by telling them stories.

It has grown into a sprawling non-profit with impressive impact and looks at every aspect of educating marginalised children, from storybooks (535 published at last count) to an ambitious ‘I Love Reading’ programme across more than 1,000 schools and 4 lakh children. It has “brought the joy of reading” to 1.2 crore children. The original learning centre in Govindpuri has been a full fledged school since 1995 with no textbooks till Class IX — only storytelling as a tool to transform lives.

Katha’s practical yet imaginative storytelling makes children see connections everywhere. “In school we are taught to unlearn the connections between things and we are never taught how to join the dots,” Dharmarajan says. “Then we have to go to Ashoka University to learn how to do critical thinking.”

Katha’s trademarked ‘story pedagogy’ approach is based on Hindu sage Bharata’s Natya Shashtra. Dharmarajan encountered the Sanskrit text when she was thinking of doing her Ph.D in dance. “I don’t see it as a treatise on dance but a treatise on communication,” she says. The first lesson teachers learn? Please your children.

Beyond English-medium humour

The world of education would have missed out if Dharmarajan had become a doctor like her father. She was his model every time he travelled to villages to demonstrate first aid, where she helpfully posed as someone who had fractured her arm and needed a quick fix. But after she got admission at Vellore Medical College, her parents visited to recce the campus and found women students in sleeveless outfits and mingling with their male colleagues. This was not the place for their child, they declared. An arts degree, an arranged marriage to Raju, an IAS officer and the only candidate whose horoscope matched hers, and a stint in the U.S. later, Dharmarajan found herself in Delhi and dabbling in stories for children.

Katha has too many programmes to outline in this piece but suffice to say that children are shown they can succeed when they start believing in themselves. Teachers see the world through the children’s eyes. One of her students recently asked Dharmarajan to solve a riddle. “What is rows and rows of black and Maruti cars?” Answer: Hair and lice. “Traditionally, teachers are taught only via western texts and ‘English-medium humour’ is so different from the humour of our children,” Dharmarajan says.

Katha ignores the systematic approach to learning advocated by literacy programmes. “Literacy is like this big gate in front of a beautiful land on the other side which has rivers, mountains, work opportunities, people driving around in cars…,” she says. “There are two big locks — reading and writing. Just open these locks and all that is yours, the system tells children. But have we equipped our teachers to help them open these locks? No.”

The organisation has trained thousands of teachers (5,000 of them just in the last four years) to understand what it takes to inspire children to read. “Once children have the joy of reading, it’s difficult to keep them away,” she says.

It’s rocket science

That first teaching experiment in Govindpuri in 1990 was meant to be something for Dharmarajan to do between writing books. Back then, she thought of herself as a writer first. “Now, I’m 75 going on 57,” she says, laughingly. “I love being with the children. When I’m with them, sometimes I find my feet leaving the ground, I tell myself I’m jumping at 75.”

In the 1960s, she was part of the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu; now the slightly ungrammatical Hindi she speaks works to her benefit. “My friendships with my children flourish because they can laugh at me and correct me,” she says.

How did Katha inspire a village of Muslim Dalit children from a fishing community who didn’t want to go to school because they didn’t want to be told that they were failures? It took a rocket. The village is near Sriharikota, on the other side of Pulicat lake, and as Chandrayaan-3 rose over the Bay of Bengal in 2023, it was the perfect opportunity to tell the children a story about the moon and introduce them to space travel. They had a few weeks to prepare to ‘visit’ the moon and learned along the way that once you get there, you can’t go out and buy things and that the air is different.

They visited the planetarium to understand the solar system and learnt about gravity through astronaut Sunita Williams’ YouTube videos. Eventually they wrote their own story where they went to the moon on Abdul anna’s magic balloons because, you see, spaceships are too expensive. And along this journey, many new dreams were born.

The writer is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.

