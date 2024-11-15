Column | Don’t ruin my food

Dear readers,

Welcome to further innovation in the English lexicon. Our commitment is unwavering.

Friends, do you remember the golden days of years past when people were allowed to enjoy the consumption of food items? When you could wake up in the morning and think: “Today I feel like having chilli idli. Let me make some chilli idli.”

And then you could go on the internet or Youtube and search for chilli idli recipe? And then you will find some nice lady from Bombay who is originally from Erode who will show you step by step instructions to make chilli idli?

And then you go to your kitchen and make chilli idli, and just 45 minutes later, after setting fire to your fridge, and extinguishing above mentioned fire, you go to your local Sino-Tamil restaurant for chilli idli?

Those were simple times. Those days are gone forever.

Today if you go and look for chilli idli recipe you will only find nonsense like “High Protein Idli!”, “Are Idlis Silent Killer like Auto Shankar?”, “Idlis: A Colonial Conspiracy?”

Everywhere you look it is protein and carbohydrate and Omega 3 and gut microbe. Absolute shenanigans. In 1985 if you asked my grandfather what are the five main food groups he will say: fruits, vegetables, jackfruit, banana chips, Mutton Biryani.

But at least these things you can ignore. If the internet is irritating you, you can just switch it off.

But can you switch off human beings? Usually not.

This week I wish to address one of the most irritating things some people do when food items are involved. The type of person I am referring to is a particularly nefarious variant of health fanatic.

Now there are many different flavours of health fanatic. There are people who run marathons. There are other people who go to the gymnasium. Then there are the unbearable individuals who have the same solution for every problem: yoga.

“Machaan, what happened? You looked very upset during the meeting.”

“Oh my tooth is hurting like anything.”

“You should have told me. I know one special yoga for toothache. You put your hand here, and then you put your head like this. Ok now you touch the ceiling with your right ear, very good, and gently push against the photocopy machine. Now the pain will vanish. How is it?”

“Thanks bro. Please call an ambulance urgently, my pancreas has come out.”

But the absolute worst health fanatic is the person who will sit next to you when you are trying to eat something, and then behave like one Chandrachud, passing judgment after judgment.

“What are you eating bro?”

“This? It is masala omelette.”

“Oh no my condolences to wife and children.”

“What happened?”

“Egg is like cyanide for the body. Please write will paper immediately.”

Dear reader, it does not matter what you are trying to consume. These rascals will find problems with everything.

“Are you having milk? Say good bye to your digestion because Indian are lactose intolerant.”

“Oh my god you are eating chicken? Why not save time and inject cholesterol directly into the heart.”

“Did you just eat fruit salad? Fruit is pure sugar, it is like drinking one cup of gulab jamun water?”

“Cappuccino at 4pm? Now your sleep cycle is disturbed, brain damage has already started. What is the square root of 16?”

“How dare you offer me idli with coconut chutney? Are you trying to desecrate my body temple with carbohydrates and the transatlantic fats in the coconut?”

“I could not help but notice the soya bean in the salad. You fool, don’t you know that soya bean can destroy the hormones and it will turn man into woman, and woman into giraffe?”

Friends, these culinary criminals will do this drama sitting right next to you at the table.

After waiting for twenty minutes, finally the food has arrived. And you are now transporting fried rice and vegetable manchurian from the bowl to the mouth with the spoon, when suddenly they will read Wikipedia page of ajinomoto.

Why are these people like this?

But more importantly, why is there no word to describe these killjoys? Which is why I propose the following word to describe those who are permanently discontent about cuisine: the dishcontents.

Dishcontents are all around us. Beware.

The writer is head of talent at Clarisights. He lives in London and is currently working on a new novel.

