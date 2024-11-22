Column | Chandan Kumar: taking on the MNC

Chandan Kumar, 39, describes it as taking on one of the world’s richest men. His Pune-based union Hamal (load carriers) Panchayat successfully negotiated with a sister company of e-commerce giant Amazon, forcing it to come to the bargaining table in a one-and-a-half-year labour battle that resulted in victory for thousands of logistics workers.

In a country where wages can stagnate for years, a pay raise of thousands of rupees is big news. In October, the state government directed the company to offer a sharp salary hike to workers employed in Maharashtra. “It will have a ripple effect,” says Kumar, adding that his union is the first to successfully take on the “bully organisation”.

Kumar’s mentor is Baba Adhav, a popular trade unionist, anti-caste activist and the founder of Hamal Panchayat. It was Maharashtra’s first unorganised workers’ trade union, and one that set in motion a regulatory system for its workers’ economic security. The union has now pushed Amazon — and not its sub-contractors — to take primary responsibility for those employed in its warehouses. “It opens a huge door for labour unions.”

Amazon workers across the world are fighting for union recognition and Kumar is in touch with some of them, including representatives from the two-year-old Amazon Labour Union on Staten Island, the first Amazon union in the U.S.

Kumar’s sources of inspiration can be plotted as an arc that stretches from Pune to the U.S. via Germany. He is excited by a 2023 German law that requires companies to respect human rights in their global supply chains and hopes it will be duplicated across Europe.

“The whole idea is that big brands based in the Global North cannot get away without cleaning up their supply chains,” he says. “You can’t pass the buck.” It’s the same principle that pressurises global firms such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi to ensure that their sugar suppliers in India don’t engage in child labour or follow other unfair work practices.

Tracking capital flow

Kumar closely tracks the labour violations in the sugarcane industry, including the unnecessary hysterectomies of workers, as an investigation by The New York Times (NYT) detailed earlier this year. Last year, the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court read an article in this newspaper about the plight of sugarcane workers and opened a case for which Kumar helped conduct research.

After the NYT investigation broke, Kumar was invited to New York to speak about the sugar industry at an event organised by the Comptroller’s office of the NY City Council that manages the city’s five pension funds totalling $242 billion. “International investors don’t want their money to be used for forced labour,” Kumar says, adding that he met several institutional investors at the event, including representatives of the Norwegian Pension Fund that manages $1.74 trillion in assets. “A whole new world of capital and investors who are putting their money in many of these big brands opened up to me,” he says. All these experiences have helped him better understand how global capital flows.

The activist learnt the value of building solidarity with the Global North when he was employed with Action Aid, but he was quickly disillusioned by the globetrotting non-profit-executive lifestyle. Other jobs included working at Human Rights Law Network, where he was part of the fact-finding team that produced a report on the violent and controversial anti-Maoist operation called Green Hunt, and a short stint with government to set up emergency phone service Childline in Srinagar.

He also started the Working People’s Charter, a coalition of organisations that works with informal labour and which recently urged the Bombay High Court to protect sugarcane cutters’ right to vote in the Maharashtra assembly election.

Speaking from experience

While in the U.S. this year, Kumar did the Ivy League circuit, speaking at Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell. “I spoke about our work to the most elite students in the world,” he says. “I can’t even tell you, it’s a very different experience. For the first time, I realised the meaning of organic intellectual.” He’s referring to those who may not have fancy degrees but whose learnings come from their grassroots experiences.

Kumar grew up in a lower middle class family in Begusarai, Bihar. His father was a government employee in the electricity board and his mother, an uneducated homemaker. He left home at 14 to complete his education in Delhi and remains grateful to his mother for cobbling together the money required to put him through his undergraduate degree in political science.

He often brings her up with members of the largely women-led Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) that he founded. They recently protested their working conditions through a unique digital strike on Diwali. “It’s so difficult to get media attention from Pune,” Kumar says. “With ‘Black Diwali’, there was a narrative, otherwise, nobody bothers to listen.”

Kumar believes women will be the harbingers of real change. “Men have egos and fake confidence,” he says. “It will take us a while to shrug off the ways in which we are brought up.”

The writer is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.