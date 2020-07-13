What makes for ‘a good college’? Campus health and hygiene big concern for parents

13 July 2020 17:00 IST

As this batch of Class XII looks for college options, the criteria for the best institution is no longer just a good placement rate, but also how hygienic, healthy, and safe the campus and hostels are

While for a majority of India, lockdown officially began on March 24, the country’s 17-18-year-olds — the batch of 2020 — have been living in a quasi-lockdown state since the beginning of this year, preparing for the ‘board year’.

In any other year, by this time, students would have been ready to start a new chapter of their lives. The top scorers faces would have been up on billboards and parents would have gone through variations of the ‘Top 10 Colleges’ lists, choosing campuses based on ‘Only the best for our child’.

This year has been anything but normal. And with the pandemic shifting perspectives, the criteria for what makes for ‘a good college’ has changed vastly. It is no longer just about the best placement rate, but also about how hygienic the dorms are, and how strict its safety standards are.

“The pandemic did not give us any warning,” says Madurai-based Divya Hinduja, mother to 17-year old Kunal. Interested in data sciences, Kunal managed to get admission in City University of Hong Kong. But with no end of the pandemic in sight, Divya rethought the idea of Kunal going abroad. “I turned around on that because the pandemic taught us that anything can happen anytime,” she says.

All through last year, it was Divya backing Kunal’s desire to study abroad. “After the pandemic, I said anywhere in India is okay beta, but not abroad. Just in case anything like this springs up again, it will be difficult for us to meet, and I will be completely petrified,” she says.

Her decision was strengthened after understanding what her friends, whose kids were studying abroad, were going through. For the first few months, students were stuck away from home. Now, under a new directive by the Trump government in USA, students whose classes have moved online will be stripped of their visa and be required to go back to their countries.

Open campuses

While Divya is willing to send Kunal to any good college in India, some parents are rethinking their top college choice based on their locations. Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have an air of fear lingering over them, given their newfound reputation as places with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

In Dehradun, Preeti Gulati does not wish for her daughter Samriddhi to even move away from their hometown. The 17-year-old was already battling certain health issues and the pandemic further ensured that she stayed put.

“At least they have online classes; if they didn’t, we would have considered taking a one-year break,” says Preeti, adding that she selected the best computer science institute in the city. “Plus, if she stays with us, we can keep a better eye on her nutrition and immunity.”

Divya, on the other hand, says the infrastructure of the college matters more than its location: “Most colleges are not in the centre of the city but on the outskirts.”

On Divya’s checklist is a hostel with spacious rooms for a maximum of two people, so that physical distancing can be maintained as much as possible. The academic buildings as well shouldn’t be overcrowded, and should follow a strict hygiene protocol.

“We expect the colleges to inform us about this protocol or we will have to call them and ask,” she says. She will also be checking who the caterers for the hostel are, and “whether or not the food is hygienically cooked, whether the cooks wear gloves and masks while cooking and sanitise themselves before entering the kitchen.”

Samriddhi and her parents too made a trip to her college to register and check the safety standards of the campus. “We checked how airy and well-ventilated the classrooms were, how much sunlight they got, how green the campus was. The desks are such that only one person sits on one bench,” says Preeti.

“Whoever entered had to sanitise themselves at the gates and there was a thermal screening check,” she adds.

Learn to live with it

What do you do when your own city is one of the most infected areas in India? Does home still feel safe? “There is at least one COVID-19 positive case in almost every housing society here. In our own society, there are a couple,” says Ranjita Mandal, a Panvel (Navi Mumbai) resident.

Her daughter, Sudipa, has been preparing for engineering entrance exams since last year. But the pandemic keeps pushing the date for JEE and NEET further — as things stand, they are supposed to be held in September.

“I wish they could take just one test and be done with it. But there are so many private colleges with their own (now-online) entrance exams… we don’t know when this will end and we will be able to select a college,” says Ranjita. Divya can relate to this sentiment: “One day Kunal throws himself into studies, the next he spends completely dejected. We play chess and ludo to take his mind off it,” she says.

With the looming uncertainty regarding admissions, Ranjita finds that it doesn’t pay to worry too much about campus hygiene and health.

“As long as she gets into a good college — that is our priority. Because even if the admission is done, I’m sure they will conduct classes online, at least for this year. Maybe they can do just theory this year, and leave the practical bits for next year after things settle down a bit. So it does not matter where the college is, as long as it is good for her in the long run,” she says.

“We are scared, of course, but we can expect colleges to maintain a standard of safety with the amount of fees they are taking,” she says.

Preeti agrees, “We don’t know when there will be a cure, but we can’t always keep our children restricted. Once they go to college they need to take care of themselves. As they say, you have to learn to live with it.”