Coimbatore fashion start-up offers clothes designed exclusively for pets

Sravani Reddy’s love for fashion took a new turn when she adopted Shiro, a Shih Tzu. The entrepreneur and fashion blogger has conceptualised a pet clothing brand called Le Shiro, which can be considered the city’s first pet couture line. “I am a Shinchan fan, so I named her Shiro. I wanted the same name for my brand since my pet is my inspiration,” says Sravani, who calls her dog her CEO.

Sravani fondly recalls the day Shiro entered her life. Being a fashion designer, she wanted to dress up her dog as well. And as they say, like mother, like daughter: little Shiro was also enamoured by fashion and bright colours. “She gives a lot of attention to me when she sees me dressing up. That’s why she has taken a liking to clothing,” she says.

Sravani first started dressing up Shiro as a puppy in 2019. “I had some leftover fabric and asked a tailor to stitch a dress for her,” she says, adding that she was not happy with how it turned out. “That is when I felt pets should have a separate clothing line,” she states.

Many pet parents buy infant clothes for their fur babies. But Sravani feels that it is important to customise pet clothing. “Dogs and cats need clothes with a high waist to walk comfortably and need an extra hook to attach the top and bottom so that it doesn’t fall off,” she says, adding that a Velcro finish and breathable fabric is important to avoid itchiness.

Matching sets for the pet and parent have been trending and Le Shiro has not stayed behind. Her line features clothes in bright yellows, browns and blues. Le Shiro is now an online venture, but Sravani hopes to expand into a walk-in store which specialises in pet essentials. “Pets can come in and choose what toys they want. They can also get a spa done,” she adds.

Sravani says since she is a pet parent herself, she is able to understand the needs of her customers. “We share snippets from our pets’ lives, such as how our babies wake us up, what they eat, and how fussy they are.” Le Shiro also stays in touch with its customers through personal birthday wishes.

It has been only five months since Sravani started Le Shiro, but she has already garnered over a hundred customers from the city. Sravani’s family has now expanded: Shiro now has a daughter, the new co-CEO of the start-up.

