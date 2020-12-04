Bring home a furry friend

Coimbatore

Coimbatore-based Humane Animal Society (HAS) has some rescued animals ready for adoption

Cookie : A 55-day old orphan, she is in need of a home to grow, play, and be loved in.

Julie: Less than two months old, she is orphaned at a young age and is desperately looking for a family who will nurture her.

Kunju: Little Kunju deserves to grow up in safety, surrounded by love and care; could you treasure her forever?

Oreo: A survivor , this brave little 55-day-old orphan could add love, loyalty, and fun to your family.

All pets have been vaccinated, and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sara: Recently,she was rescued with a huge facial and mammary tumour. This sweet, aged lady has been cruelly abandoned in her hour of need. Currently weak from malnutrition and lack of medical treatment, Sara has been suffering for a long time. Thankfully, her days of pain and discomfort are now over, and she is safe in our care. If she shows some signs of improvement soon, she will undergo surgery to remove the tumours, but in the meantime, we need your help to support her through her retirement. Could you sponsor some of her care and treatment needs? To know more, please call us on the number given below.

All pets receive free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society at 93661 27215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.