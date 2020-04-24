Classy folk with clean feet

A few days ago, I wrote in praise of the folks who do the real work in our lives while we’re busy going off and doing important things that don’t matter at all. Not the kind of thing I’m known for writing. (Not that I’m ‘known’ for anything.) I got a few likes.

I was surprised to find a friend who never engages with me on social media or in real life – as ideal a friend as you can get, if you ask me – gliding elegantly (wearing a tasteful Bengal cotton sari, I’m guessing) into my dusty, low-income page.

“While that may be true,” she commented, possibly sipping chilled sherbet. “I feel we are eating healthier food, using less oil, everything seems to last forever ... but best of all, our house feels cleaner and our feet aren’t getting dirty even when we walk barefoot!!”

I would have let it go. Honest. Had it not been for another equally lovely woman who rarely engages with me – another closet foot fetishist, apparently – who burst in to share the life-affirming good tidings of how well her Size 9s were doing during the lockdown.

“Yes!! My feet are SO clean,” she said. “My daughter, Kuladeepti, just back from the US, swabs the floor these days. Looks so cute in her Daisy Dukes. I absolutely adore my maid Roja and all, but, overall, we are saving so much water, oil and Vim and feeling SO much healthier!”

If one of them had spoken about her newly Fair & Lovely feet thanks to the much-needed, if sudden, removal of those muddy-trottered people we hire out of the goodness of our hearts, despite their soiling our Italian marble floors, I may have let it go. But twice (sorry, Ian Fleming, we’ve removed a step) is enemy action.

While high-class people delighting in their newly clean feet tops the list of no-nos during the lockdown, may I go out on a limb and offer tips on what else one could refrain from doing? Pretty please?

Kindly desist from writing poetry about the plight of the migrants, no? I beg of you. However lyrical you think your poem may be, all I see is:

Poor people are suffering, sniffle/That makes me so sad, sob.

Because I’m sensitive, weep/So I’ll write about them, boo-hoo

From my house/With the AC on.

And all their suffering will vanish/(Should I put up a selfie, too? Hmmm.)

I’m reminded of the scene in Quo Vadis where Emperor Nero has his tears collected for posterity in a vial. The principal purpose of Art, someone said, is to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. Not comfort the fatted.

Also, please don’t post pics and recipes of things like aruchavitta beluga caviar with Maggi masala or gulab jamun in organic nectar with gold sprinkles. Seriously. That’s really, really wrong. I don’t have to tell you why. Shashi Tharoor, I love you, sir. The idli you posted may have been humble but it had 16 accompaniments and a small drum of ghee on standby.

Also, I beseech you all, no pics of Spain or Italy from your vacation last year, no sari challenge and, most definitely, no videos of celebrity men supposedly being real men and posing with brooms (while you can literally hear the enslaved in-house help muttering off-camera). And whatever the compulsion, no workout videos in ill-fitting tights.

I really don’t have to say why.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.